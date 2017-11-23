Prayer warriors storm Abuja in Dec. for Buhari

The Eagle Square in Abuja will host prayer warriors from different religions to pray and thank God for the survival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

More than 5,000 participants from all the states are expected at the square in the Central Business District on December 12.

The programme is being organised by National Inter-faith Thanksgiving Project is for the survival of President Buhari and Stability of Nigeria.

It is purely also for thanksgiving in appreciation of God’s restoration of the president’s health.

Chairman Project Planning Committee of the event, Mr Okeme Emmanuel, said the thanksgiving was also to appreciate God for Nigeria’s stability, qualification for 2018 World Cup and for exiting recession.

Emmanuel said that the thanksgiving would be convened by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Initiative for the Promotion of Peace and Unity in Nigeria (PPUN) and the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

According to him, “We will mobilise no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians, both young and old, men and women, Christians and Muslims, traditional rulers and government functionaries from across the 36 states and FCT.

“Moreso, the international community, diplomatic corps, local and international media will participate in this historic event.

“For a critical year like 2017, in which God has shown Nigeria so much mercies and kindness, as corporate global citizens, it becomes most imperative for us to rise in one voice and thank God.

“In spite of our religious, cultural and ethnic differences, it has become urgent for us to thank God for sparing the life of our president, saving the country from systemic collapse, qualifying for World Cup without defeat and for pulling our economy out of recession.’’

Emmanuel said that as the nation approached the 2019 presidential election, it was wise to also use the platform to seek God’s guidance and directions.

He listed some of the highlights of the session as ministrations and readings from the Holy Books—Bible and Quran, zonal thanksgiving processions from the six geo-political zones and national thanksgiving procession.

According to him, a key highlight of the session is the lighting of the National Touch for Peace and Unity by the Father of the Day and former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon. (NAN)