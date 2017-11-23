The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Prayer warriors storm Abuja in Dec. for Buhari
23rd November 2017 - Cambodian PM suggests ‘death’ for protesting opposition leaders
23rd November 2017 - 124 illegal Ivorien migrants repatriated from Libya – Official
23rd November 2017 - ECOWAS parliament reviews $284.9m community budget
23rd November 2017 - Osinbajo inaugurates National Council on Nutrition, 2017 Global Nutrition Report
23rd November 2017 - Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018
23rd November 2017 - Okorocha supports FG’s housing programme
23rd November 2017 - Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Abuja
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Tinubu opposes automatic ticket for Buhari
23rd November 2017 - Don’t conduct Anambra Central election, Ekwunife, lawyer tell INEC
Home / National / Prayer warriors storm Abuja in Dec. for Buhari

Prayer warriors storm Abuja in Dec. for Buhari

— 23rd November 2017

The Eagle Square in Abuja will host prayer warriors from different religions to pray and thank  God for the survival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

More than 5,000 participants from all the states are expected at the square in the Central Business District on December 12.

The programme is being organised by National Inter-faith Thanksgiving Project is for the survival of President Buhari and Stability of Nigeria.

It is purely also for thanksgiving in appreciation of God’s restoration of the president’s health.

Chairman Project Planning Committee of the event, Mr Okeme Emmanuel, said the thanksgiving was also to appreciate God for Nigeria’s stability, qualification for 2018 World Cup and for exiting recession.

Emmanuel said that the thanksgiving would be convened by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Initiative for the Promotion of Peace and Unity in Nigeria (PPUN) and the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

According to him, “We will mobilise no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians, both young and old, men and women, Christians and Muslims, traditional rulers and government functionaries from across the 36 states and FCT.

“Moreso, the international community, diplomatic corps, local and international media will participate in this historic event.

“For a critical year like 2017, in which God has shown Nigeria so much mercies and kindness, as corporate global citizens, it becomes most imperative for us to rise in one voice and thank God.

“In spite of our religious, cultural and ethnic differences, it has become urgent for us to thank God for sparing the life of our president, saving the country from systemic collapse, qualifying for World Cup without defeat and for pulling our economy out of recession.’’

Emmanuel said that as the nation approached the 2019 presidential election, it was wise to also use the platform to seek God’s guidance and directions.

He listed some of the highlights of the session as ministrations and readings from the Holy Books—Bible and Quran, zonal thanksgiving processions from the six geo-political zones and national thanksgiving procession.

According to him, a key highlight of the session is the lighting of the National Touch for Peace and Unity by the Father of the Day and former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Prayer warriors storm Abuja in Dec. for Buhari

— 23rd November 2017

The Eagle Square in Abuja will host prayer warriors from different religions to pray and thank  God for the survival of President Muhammadu Buhari. More than 5,000 participants from all the states are expected at the square in the Central Business District on December 12. The programme is being organised by National Inter-faith Thanksgiving Project…

  • Osinbajo inaugurates National Council on Nutrition, 2017 Global Nutrition Report

    — 23rd November 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, in Abuja inaugurated the National Council on Nutrition, and the 2017 Global Nutrition Report. Inaugurating the Council at the Vice President Conference hall, Presidential Villa, Osinbajo said Nigeria must make speedy and visible progress in its fight against hunger, malnutrition and other nutritional challenges. He noted that as Council…

  • Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018

    — 23rd November 2017

    Facebook has said it will train and support over 50,000 students, small businesses and creative entrepreneurs across Nigeria in 2018. Facebook’s Public Policy Director, Africa, Ms Ebele Okobi, during a news briefing on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the training would be through a series of digital skills, as well as long-term impact programmes. Okobi…

  • Okorocha supports FG’s housing programme

    — 23rd November 2017

    Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has expressed support to the ongoing Federal Government’s National Housing Programme (NHP) across the country. Okorocha, represented by Mr Kingsley Uju, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, spoke on Wednesday during the inspection of the NHP site in the state by the Minister of State for Power, Works and…

  • Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Abuja

    — 23rd November 2017

    His Royal Majesty, Omo N, ‘Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II- Oba of Benin, on Wednesday made an historic visit to Abuja after his coronation in October 2016. The Oba who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 5:05p.m., was received by some Benin traditional chiefs, prominent Benin indigenes and friends. Chief Odigie…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share