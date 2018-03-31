Prayer is holding Nigeria together

Nigerians have been called upon to always pray for their leaders and the nation than pursuing destructive tendency, which could hinder peaceful and united nation, as the leaders are susceptible to mistakes.

Prayer remains the only key that could bring together people of a nation to live harmoniously in pursuit of a common goal. Religious organizations and Nigerians owe our leaders prayers for divine guidance to lead the nation out of the present socio – economic and political challenges. Many Nigerians are living below poverty line, and with prayers, God could redirect the nation and make it a more viable country that would take its rightful position among the comity of nations.

Though many would argue that there had been so many prayer conventions and programmes, which is yet to make impact in people’s lives, but, we should not stop praying. Prayer is holding Nigeria and even the world together, because a prayer less country is a powerless country and a prayer less world is a powerless world. Most of the things happing at the moment are signs of the end-time and no man can stem the tide, but God, through His infinitive mercy as God sometimes uses the trials in our lives to test and grow our faith. Nigerian leaders need to eschew bitterness and look for ways out of the present socio-economic logjam the country is trapped in for; there are great dangers in holding on to bitterness, as, it has the tendency of retarding the growth of a country. Nigerians should brace up for the challenges of the global economic development by looking up to God, as the author and finisher of their faith because their salvation lies in no other man.

►Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, General Overseer of CAC Reformation Land (Ile – Atunse Special District Hqts) wrote from Olunloyo Akanran Road, Ibadan, Nigeria

