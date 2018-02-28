Pray for return of Dapchi schoolgirls –Aregbesola, Osinbajo’s wife

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Vice President’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State have called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday.

The duo spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day conference of Osun Officials’ Wives Association (OSUNWA) tagged: “Virtuous Woman: Pushing for greater development.” Osinbajo said Nigerians should realise the need to be their brother’s keepers, especially by praying for the safe return of the missing girls.

She pointed out that kidnappers, too, have mothers, sisters and possibly daughters, and should not put fellow mothers, sisters and daughters of other people in undue panic and sorrows by kidnapping innocent girls.

Osinbajo tasked the women to assess themselves and ensure they are pushing for greater development by participating in civic responsibilities, such as voting during elections and participation in active politics.

On his part, Aregbesola called on the participants to observe a one minute prayers for the prompt safe release of the abducted girls.

He urged them to ask God to touch the hearts of the insurgents to hasten the release of the girls and other victims that have been in their captivity.

The governor said women were central to life, stressing that they were guarantors and caretakers of the human race.