The Sun News
Latest
29th December 2017 - Pray for Nigerian students, UNIPORT alumni urge Nigerians
29th December 2017 - China denies it is illegally selling oil to North Korea
29th December 2017 - Liberia: “Change is on”, says President-elect Weah
29th December 2017 - Best songs, films of 2017
29th December 2017 - Here comes Celebrity Housemates TV show
29th December 2017 - WAPTV’s Omonla partners Nutri-Milk, rewards viewers
29th December 2017 - High demand for Jumanji at cinemas
29th December 2017 - Day Executive Elite 007 Club celebrated 10th anniversary
29th December 2017 - Slkay’s new song, FABU, makes waves
29th December 2017 - ‘Little Drops of Happy ’ll create awareness about depression’
Home / National / Pray for Nigerian students, UNIPORT alumni urge Nigerians

Pray for Nigerian students, UNIPORT alumni urge Nigerians

— 29th December 2017

…Asks FG to dialogue with unions

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

As Christians celebrate the nativity of Jesus Christ, the National President of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Alumni Association, Chief Chris Adokeme, has called on Nigerians to pray for students in the country.

Adokeme also said it was important for Nigerians to imbibe the positive attributes of prayer which Jesus Christ propagated, lived and died for.

Adokeme made the call in his Christmas message made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, saying that students of Nigerian tertiary institutions were faced with the greatest challenges since independence.

He added that poor funding of Nigerian universities, incessant strike actions by various unions and the brain-drain syndrome occasioned by lecturers seeking greener pastures abroad, has led to the declining quality of graduates from the nation’s institutions of higher learning.

While commending the Federal Government for being supportive to the education sector, he added that the nation needed to do more in order to reposition the education sector in the country.

He enjoined Nigerians to pray ceaselessly for the education, security, peace and unity of the country, pointing out that the nation was going through very difficult times that required the collective prayers of all and sundry.

He also called on the Federal Government to urgently dialogue with the non academic unions in other to return Nigerian universities to normalcy as soon as possible.

“Once again, Nigerian students are under siege as they have been forced to operate at minimum capacity due to another strike action,” Adokeme said.

Adokeme urged fellow alumni of UNIPORT to join hands with the association and the university to develop the school since the government cannot do it alone.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pray for Nigerian students, UNIPORT alumni urge Nigerians

— 29th December 2017

…Asks FG to dialogue with unions From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja As Christians celebrate the nativity of Jesus Christ, the National President of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Alumni Association, Chief Chris Adokeme, has called on Nigerians to pray for students in the country. Adokeme also said it was important for Nigerians to imbibe the…

  • Liberia: “Change is on”, says President-elect Weah

    — 29th December 2017

    Former football superstar George Weah took to Facebook to react to provisional results of Tuesday’s presidential runoff in Liberia. “My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. “Change is on’’, Weah wrote shortly after the results…

  • 2019: PDP can’t stop Buhari –Okechukwu

    — 29th December 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu is a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC). He has been outspoken on issues that concern the government and the activities of main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this chat he examines some developments in the polity, and declared…

  • 4 killed, 13 injured in suicide bomb attack in Borno

    — 29th December 2017

    Not less than four persons were killed in a Boko Haram attack yesterday at Amarwa village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state. According to a security source, who confirmed the incident, a male Boko Haram member detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in the village. The bomber was also killed in the attack…

  • Anambra Central: Obiora seeks court order to stop rerun election

    — 29th December 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting the  rerun election for the senatorial seat scheduled for January 13, 2018. Obiora said since…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share