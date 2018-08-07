Pray for Nigerian leaders to rule with fear of God, Buhari’s wife tells women

– The Sun News
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerian women to tenaciously pray for the nation’s leaders to rule the country with the fear of God.

The president’s wife, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Dr. Dolapo Osinbajo said this, on Tuesday, during the valedictory women’s August meeting with the theme ‘Sharing our common cultural values’ hosted by the wife of governor of Imo State, Nkechi Okorocha.

Mrs Buhari used the opportunity to also pray for the future of Nigerian children and said that women as mothers should be the vessels of transformation and reconciliation.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: My boys not involved – IGP Idris cries out

Mrs. Okorocha, in her own speech, expressed satisfaction that she has impacted in the lives of women in the state through her pet projects, especially She Needs A Roof Project(SNARP).

According to Mrs. Okorocha, “The skills acquisition centres in Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri have been able to economically empower women and youths in the state where white collar jobs have been overtaken by entrepreneurship, it is no longer fashionable to keep waiting when opportunities abound.

“It therefore gives me great joy that more than one thousand people have acquired different skills fro! This project”

Speaking about her SNARP project, Mrs. Okorocha continued, “I look back and recall how devastated i was , after my encounter with women and orphans without shelter in the rural  communities .

“I wept profusely and could not sleep,but today i can take a deep breath because more than 250 of these vulnerable individuals can no longer said to be living without roofs over their heads,i say this because we did it.”

Highlights of the occasion was presentation of keys of  two bedroom bungalows to three indigent women from the three zones of the state who emerged winners through a raffle draw and lots of other consolation prizes.

Present at the occasion are wives of governors of Edo, Cross River, Enugu, Delta, Oyo and Abia states.

