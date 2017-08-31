Pray for Nigeria unity, Aregbesola tells Muslims
— 31st August 2017
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace, unity and the stability of the state and country as a whole.
The governor made the call in a statement signed by Mr Sola Fasure, his media aide, on Thursday, in Osogbo.
The governor also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.
He urged adherents of Islam to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated by Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the will of God, which the Eid-El-Kabir commemorates.
“We should use this occasion to offer prayers to God for peaceful co-existence among different ethno-religious groups in the country.
“The celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir must draw us closer to God than ever before.
“We should all strife to avoid negative tendencies which could further compound our fragile socio-political and economic conditions to the limit.
“We should stop the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and divisive acts and utterances that are threat to the corporate existence of the country.
“As Muslims, we are not to judge our fellow man. We should leave judgment to God who created us all.
“Why must people kill in the name of God? Why must people act God? Why must they preempt what their creator will do?
“Muslims must be tolerant, trustworthy, dependable and peace-loving wherever he lives.
“People must put an end to violence, killing and mindless bloodletting all in the name of religions,” Aregbesola said.
He advised Muslims to embrace peace and coexist peaceably amongst themselves wherever they reside.
The Governor, therefore, wished Muslim faithful Happy Eid-el-Kabir.
He said all tiers of government should continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability towards actualising the full potential of Nigeria. (NAN)
To which God is Mallam Aregbesola calling prayers for?
The god of Mohammed the Prophet called Allah,is not the same God of Abraham that the Jews and Christians worship.
Come to think about that;Prophet Mohammed was a bandit,a terrorist , a war lord and a very very
evil and wicked man.
That goes a long way to explain why the follwers of Prophet Mohammed,so called muslims,are
evil and wicked lots.
One has only to look across the globe to see the daily calamies which the followers of Prophet Mohammed bring upon humanity.There are terrorisms everywhere,endless wars ,pogroms and killings of innoccent people,wherever muslims are found in this world.
Our Christian God of Abraham is a God of Love and Peace.That explains why,while the muslims are
at war with themselves in Afghanistan,Egypt,Iraq,Lebanon,Libya,Pakistan,Turkey , Somalia, Sudan,
Syria,Yemen et al,while a state of peace exist through out our non-muslim world.
At home in Aregbesola’s Nigeria,the Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri muslim Jihadists are waging a war
against us Christian Nigerians.
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria,an Institution of the Sultanate of Sokoto,has
deployed its Fulani muslim herdsmen and Millitias all over the country.
In the North,the Fulani muslim herdsmen and Militias, slaughter and cleanse daily,Indigenous Christian Minorities from their ancestral homeland, and with genocidal intents.
All over the South,the Fulani herdsmen and Militias aided by our Janjawee Army, commanded and
dominated by the Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri muslims,sack and pillage our Villages,Farmsteds and
Hamlets,destroy our farms and crops,rape our women folks and daughters,and they also kill those
who would dare stand on their ways.
But our Fulani,rogue Presdident,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari,callously calls those heinous and barbaric inhuman acts of savagery by his Fulani muslim herdsmen,mere quarrels between farmers
and herdsmen.
What a crying shame and a betrayal indeed!
What a god would ever hearken to Aregbesola’s call for prayers for a unity between us Indigenous Christian Nigerians with our Overlords,the Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri muslim oppressors and barbarians?
Muslims are evil and wicked lots.They are indeed a curse to humanity .
No! I personally think that God would rather have us go our separate ways.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra!!!