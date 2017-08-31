Pray for Nigeria unity, Aregbesola tells Muslims

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace, unity and the stability of the state and country as a whole.

The governor made the call in a statement signed by Mr Sola Fasure, his media aide, on Thursday, in Osogbo.

The governor also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.‎

He urged adherents of Islam to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated by Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the will of God, which the Eid-El-Kabir commemorates.

“We should use this occasion to offer prayers to God for peaceful co-existence among different ethno-religious groups in the country.

“The celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir must draw us closer to God than ever before.

“We should all strife to avoid negative tendencies which could further compound our fragile socio-political and economic conditions to the limit.

“We should stop the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and divisive acts and utterances that are threat to the corporate existence of the country.

“As Muslims, we are not to judge our fellow man. We should leave judgment to God who created us all.

“Why must people kill in the name of God? Why must people act God? Why must they preempt what their creator will do?

“Muslims must be tolerant, trustworthy, dependable and peace-loving wherever he lives.

“People must put an end to violence, killing and mindless bloodletting all in the name of religions,” Aregbesola said.

He advised Muslims to embrace peace and coexist peaceably amongst themselves wherever they reside.

The Governor, therefore, wished Muslim faithful Happy Eid-el-Kabir.

He said all tiers of government should continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability towards actualising the full potential of Nigeria. (NAN)

