Pray for God’s control of Nigeria – Okorocha tells Christians at Easter

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has urged Christians in the country to seize the opportunity of the Easter celebration to pray for the nation and the state.

Governor Okorocha who stated this in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on his Easter message to people of the state, enjoined Christians to pray for absolute control of the nation and the state.

He also called on them to celebrate the period with exceptional love and joy , according to him, “if Jesus didn’t resurrect, the Christian faith would have been vague and Christians would not have had any valid claim today to advance”

Governor Okorocha also told Christians that “in celebrating the Easter, they should also remember the imports of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and then show love to all, which his death on the cross also meant to mankind”.