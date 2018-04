Award winning R&B singer, Praiz, does not compromise when it comes to dishing out the best in music. Indeed, this feat has got more fans endeared to him.

Just back from an international tour, Praiz has just released the visuals of his hit song, ‘Here and Now’. A highly captivating video directed by Ani James of Aje Filmworks, ‘Here and Now’ is one of the songs off Praiz’ latest body of work entitled, ‘2 Minutes The EP’.