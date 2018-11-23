Winner of the PowerPuff Girl Awards, Daniella Soje, is set to empower over 100 kids and teenagers on Lagos Mainland by equipping them with the skills that will enable them to become financially independent, while motivating them to care for their environment.

Through her project, Trash to Art, the 11-year-old Daniella has championed the conversion of every day trash into beautiful works of art. She uses toothpicks, matchsticks, beads and other household materials to create artistic designs.

Participants of Daniella’s two-week summer art classes will become members of the Daniella Art Studio Club, offering them a platform that provides networking opportunities and exchange of resources and ideas among kid art entrepreneurs.

Besides juggling school, homework and art classes, Daniella will definitely help save the world before bedtime by raising an army of young art and environment ambassadors.

“I am so appreciative of the judges for selecting my Trash to Art project. I applaud the work of Cartoon Network’s PPG Awards for their time and effort they put into this award process, which promotes awareness and recognition for African children with creativity and talent; this will definitely encourage other children in Africa,” She says.

Commenting, Jaime Ondarza, Senior Vice President for Turner Southern Europe & Africa and Chief Executive

Officer, Boing SpA, says: “The PPG Awards is an excellent example of how we can help celebrate and empower young girls through such innovative projects.

The winners in each category demonstrated a positive impact in people’s lives in their communities and it is awe-inspiring to see the difference they’ve made.”

Aside Daniella, other award winners are 12-year-old Mwangala Maunga from Zambia and 10-year-old South African Uviwe Bubu.