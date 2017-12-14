The Sun News
Pozzolana cement plant ready for commercialisation – NIBRRI head

Pozzolana cement plant ready for commercialisation – NIBRRI head

— 14th December 2017

Prof. Danladi Matawal, the Director-General, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NIBRRI) said the institute’s Pozzolana Pilot Plant for cement production at Ota in Ogun was ready for commercialisation.

Pozzolans are broad class of siliceous and aluminous materials, blended cement produced with gypsum – both natural and artificial materials used as supplementary for  conventional cement.

Matawal made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the establishment of the Pozzolana pilot plant was a means of giving Nigerians an alternative to the conventional ordinary Portland cement.

He called on cement manufacturing industries and other stakeholders to commercialise the innovation, adding that such effort would create employment and generate wealth among the youths.

“Raw materials for production of Pozzolana are primary by-products of chemical processes that allow for strategic waste management to achieve a “waste-to-wealth’’ vision of the ministry of science and technology.

He said that the pilot plant was a small scale operation facility with output capacity of two tonnes per day.

“It was built in order to establish capacity for commercialisation so that investors and industrialists can build larger plants with much larger Pozzolana production capacity.

“Commissioning of this plant in May this year by Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology was a step forward to achieving an affordable housing scheme in the country,“ he said.

He said that the development of new technology was as a result of sky-rocketing prices of conventional building materials to provide options to Nigerians.

He attributed the high cost to over dependence on conventional materials and imported foreign inputs among others.

He said that Pozzolana utilisation and application was quite widespread and on large scale globally, however, added that it was relatively unknown in Nigeria.

The director-general said that Pozzolana cement process developed strength slowly but eventually attained the ultimate strength.

He said that Pozzolana application was useful in mortars concretes for bungalows but not applicable where initial high strength was required.

Matawal said that the counterpart volcanic-based Pozzolana pilot plant in Bokos, Plateau would be commissioned in 2018. (NAN)

