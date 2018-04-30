The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Power tussle tears anti-graft agency, CCB apart
30th April 2018 - Terrorism: Obama failed Nigeria –Presidency
30th April 2018 - China: Ex-Abia governor condemns communal clash in Isu, Utuma communities
30th April 2018 - Third term bid: How Obasanjo ruined my businesses –Kalu
30th April 2018 - 17 states insolvent –Report
30th April 2018 - The Sun World Cup seminar holds in Rivers
30th April 2018 - Ohanaeze: Explosion rocks Nwodo’s home
30th April 2018 - Air Force kills scores of terrorists, destroys camps in Borno
30th April 2018 - Ekweremadu, IPOB, trade union condemn bomb attack on Nwodo’s home
29th April 2018 - Tension in Enugu as Ohanaeze President General’s Ukehe home bombed
Home / Cover / National / Power tussle tears anti-graft agency, CCB apart

Power tussle tears anti-graft agency, CCB apart

— 30th April 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

The Code of a Conduct Bureau (CCB) has been torn apart by a leadership crisis, as two persons battle each other, over who is the authentic Acting Secretary.

The raging battle has also polarised the bureau, as staff are now divided on who they owe loyalty allegiance. Daily Sun learnt that two persons, Mr Agom-Tor Ngusha and Mrs Folasade A. Kolawole, are laying claims to be the acting secretay of the bureau, in the absence of a board
As a result, workers of the bureau may, today, protest the development, which they said have left them confused and without direction. After today’s protest, which will hold at the Federal Secretariat, Phase One, a source at the bureau told Daily Sun that the staff would commence a full blown strike on Wednesday.

The ugly situation at the bureau started last year, when the former CCB board chair, Mr. Sam Saba, queried Mrs Kolawole, who was the Acting Secretary of the agency, for “ insubordination and recalcitrant behaviour to constituted authorities.” The query dated April 7, 2017, accused her of working against the bureau’s Standard Operational Procedure (SOP), which was approved by the president and the Ministry of Justice

She responded to the query on April 10, 2017, and denied the allegation that she undermined the authorities of the bureau. “May I state, from the outset, that, as an experienced civil servant of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, of over 30 years, I cannot and have not displayed any insubordination or exhibited any recalcitrant behaviour towards any constituted authority, let alone denigrate the office or personality of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, or even the board of CCB, which I have served, thus far, in various capacities, culminating in my being appointed as the acting secretary of the CCB,” she said.

Mrs Kolawole followed up her response with a memo she sent to the CCB chairman, on April 12, 2017, notifying the board of her resolve to voluntarily retire from service.

The five-paragraph memo was entitled: “Notice of voluntary retirement from service.”
But, her explanation was dismissed as unsatisfactory, by members of the board. In a four-page memo, the chairman, Saba, announced her indefinite suspension with effect from April 12, 2017.
The board’s chairman wrote: “l refer to the Bureau Executive Council letter to you, in the matter dated 12/4/2017, suspending you, indefinitely, from office, following your serious misconduct and abuse of office in mobilising the Directorate cadre staff, in rejecting, totally, the approval of the SOP, by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and your subsequent submission of notice of voluntary retirement from service.

“Although your immediate reply of submitting notice of retirement on the same day is unusual and against the best traditions of the public service, it signifies your unrepentant posture and unwillingness to serve your well deserved punishment.

“Nevertheless, BEC has unanimously approved your voluntary retirement, with effect from April 12, 2017, and wish you well in your retirement and your future.”
Mrs Kolawole was paid N873,000 as reparation by CCB.
In her stead, the board named Mr Agom-Tor, who was said to be the most senior person in the agency, as then Acting Secretary.

His appointment could not be ratified as at the expiration of the board .
However, there was a twist to the matter when the board, led by Saba, left last year.
A new board was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, but it is yet to be screened by the Senate.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Power tussle tears anti-graft agency, CCB apart

— 30th April 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Code of a Conduct Bureau (CCB) has been torn apart by a leadership crisis, as two persons battle each other, over who is the authentic Acting Secretary. The raging battle has also polarised the bureau, as staff are now divided on who they owe loyalty allegiance. Daily Sun learnt that two…

  • Terrorism: Obama failed Nigeria –Presidency

    — 30th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The Presidency has said former President Barrack Obama’s administration failed Nigeria as it did not receive support in its fight against terrorism. Obama had, in May 2015, supported Nigeria’s neighbouring countries with $35 million worth of military and defence support services to Chad, Niger and Mali; channeled through France. The White…

  • China: Ex-Abia governor condemns communal clash in Isu, Utuma communities

    — 30th April 2018

    Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has called on appropriate authorities to resolve the crisis that led to the  communal clash between the people of Isu in Arochukwu Local Government area of Abia State and their neighbours, Utuma, in Biase Local Government area of Cross…

  • APC

    Third term bid: How Obasanjo ruined my businesses –Kalu

    — 30th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed how former President Olusegun Obasanjo deprived Nigerians their livelihood by destroying his business enterprise.  Kalu revealed this in an interview with Asabe Afrika Television, in Lagos, yesterday. Obasanjo reportedly went after politicians who were against a rumoured bid…

  • Nigeria

    17 states insolvent –Report

    — 30th April 2018

    •Says Bauchi, Yobe, Imo, Osun, others can’t survive without FG …Low IGR not insolvency –Rewane Chukwudi Nweje Amidst concern raised by a recent report from Economic Confidential alleging that 17 of Nigeria’s 36 states are insolvent on account of their low Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Financial Derivatives Company Limited,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share