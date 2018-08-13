On Discos franchise area exclusivity, Oduntan said the issue of non-exclusivity of Discos franchise areas is a reminder of our nation’s inability to optimize its prospects as a preferred investment destination of choice, based on a constant reoccurring deficiency – lack of sanctity of contract.

He noted that, these commitments or preconditions were fundamental to the Discos ability to meet the obligations of their Performance Agreement with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE) which requires them to improve customer service delivery, meter 1.7 mill customers, expand the distribution network and minimize power interruptions.

Reacting to some of the claims by the Minister at a World Press Conference held in Lagos recently, ANED’s Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Mr.Sunday Oduntan, said none of the promises made by the Federal Government prior to the takeover of the assets by the power investors have been met.

However, all these allegations seem not to have gone down well with ANED as the association submitted that Fashola should be held liable for power sector woes.

Government, he said, created a N701 billion Payment Assurance Guarantee (PAG) for NBET to ensure that payments to Gencos improved and this has now increased to 80 percent payment on invoices, up from 20 percent, in the hope that with improved power production, Discos will collect and remit more;

He said Gencos and gas suppliers who produce the power were being underpaid by Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader(NBET) because Discos were under collecting or under remitting, such that Gencos were getting only about 20 percent of their invoices for power they generated.

“In the face of this picture, where we have power to sell, with more to come, the number of complaints coming to Government for meters, which the DISCOs should supply, and for estimated billings, and mass disconnections when not everybody is owing cannot continue,”

The Discos, Fashola said initially resisted and are currently giving reluctant cooperation to a policy meant to supply power to people they cannot supply.

“In order to accelerate supply to industries and heavy consumers, Federal Government, through my office, pursuant to powers conferred by Section 27 of the EPSRA declared eligible customer, which was to enable people who consumed 2MW and above, who were not getting power because of lack of distribution equipment, invest in the provision of the equipment and take power directly from GENCOs who had the power.

This issue, he said is even more worrisome when put in the context of the $1.4 billion that the Disco investors paid into the coffers of the Federal Government.

He further queried the use of REA ‘Energizing Economies’ initiative to cannibalize and infringe upon Disco franchise areas as being a wrong model.

Oduntan equally explained that the indebtedness of the Discos to NBET will remain a reoccurring decimal as long as a cost reflective tariff was not put in place, adding that the current electricity tariff does not cover the cost of the supply of energy to consumers, a development which he said is a product of ministerial directives and the regulator’s lack of independence.

The ANED ED lamented that the minister’s relationship with stakeholders is headmaster/pupils rapport, which gives no room for the much-needed “sincere collaboration.”

“Under the watch of Mr. Fashola as the minister, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has conducted no minor review of the Multi-Year Tariff in violation of the law. This has worsened the under recovery in the entire value chain far above N1.1 trillion,” he said.

Reacting to the developments, some power stakeholders who spoke to Daily Sun, frowned at face-off, saying it was capable of derailing the nation’s power sector roadmap if not quickly resolved.

A don and expert in Energy Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Dr. Yemi Oke, said it remained worrisome that Fashola who ought to be the conscience of the power sector is the one overheating up the sector needlessly.

“I think the Minister is being unfair to the Discos because the way to go about it is not by harassment. This is not good for the country because no serious investor will want to come because those who are on ground are threatening to pull out due to the way they are been treated,” he said.

Oke stated that the Minister’s approach to the issues on ground is counterproductive, warning that should the threat by the Discos to pull out is carried out, Nigerian Banks who provided financial backing to the investors will go under.

For his part, Partner, Bloomfield Law Practice, Mr. Ayodele Oni, said both parties are not being honest but are all at fault, adding that both parties upon takeover of the assets by the power investors made promises that haven’t being kept.