Power outages: Sokoto Assembly tasks KEDCO, NERC on public sensitisation

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), must always create avenues to explain to their consumers why there are perennial power outages in the state.

The Sokoto State House of Assembly which gave the advice on Wednesday said that the organizations could achieve that by engaging the public through effective sensitization programmes.

The call followed the consideration of the Assembly’s ad-hoc committee’s report that investigated the problems of power supply in the state.

The Committee’s Chairman, Alhaji Garba Bello (APC- Yabo), said that was part of his committee’s recommendation.

The committee’s chairman suggested that the companies through effective public sensitisation programmes would adequately inform the citizenry of the challenges confronting them.

He said that such enlightenment programmes had become necessary to reduce the frequent misunderstanding and friction between officials of KEDCO and consumers, particularly, over alleged overbilling.

“Both KEDCO and NERC should embark on sensitization programme to enlighten consumers on their rights in order to avoid clashes in their various responsibilities.

“That KEDCO should intensify efforts to procure more prepaid meters to customers in the state.

“This will address possible overbilling of their customers.’’

The Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, in his summation, said that the house had considered the committee’s report with members’ unanimous approval of its recommendations through a voice vote.