Power outage mars Buhari’s address at Abuja railway commissioning— 13th July 2018
Fred Itua and Okwe Obi, Abuja
There was disquiet in Idu, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, yesterday, following power outage when President Muhammad Buhari was about to give his address at the commissioning of the Abuja Light Rail Project.
Following the outage, there was anxiety as political aides were seen rushing from one end of the podium to another, in an attempt to rectify the problem.
President Buhari simply went ahead with his speech, using the available public address system while participants were seen murmuring and clapping.
It was at the end of his speech that power was restored.
The outage happened in the presence of the China Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and serving ministers.
Meanwhile, FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, told the gathering that “the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is an integral part of the FCT Transportation Masterplan, designed primarily to transport large number of commuters and goods between Satellite Towns into the Metropolitan Public Transport system and the different Phases of the Federal Capital City (FCC).
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Restructuring: Dickson faults Buhari13th July 2018
-
No more automatic ticket in APC – Oshiomhole12th July 2018
-
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari9th July 2018
Latest
Power outage mars Buhari’s address at Abuja railway commissioning— 13th July 2018
Fred Itua and Okwe Obi, Abuja There was disquiet in Idu, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, yesterday, following power outage when President Muhammad Buhari was about to give his address at the commissioning of the Abuja Light Rail Project. Following the outage, there was anxiety as political aides were seen rushing from one end…
-
PDP takes credit for Abuja light rail, knocks Buhari, APC— 13th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot take credit for the Abuja Light Rail project. The first phase of the project was commissioned by the president, yesterday. PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the project was conceptualised and initiated by previous…
-
FG to name owners of 200 illegally acquired Abuja assets— 13th July 2018
The Federal Government has promised to release the names of 200 individuals who own property purchased with illegally-acquired funds. Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, said this at the “Tackling corruption through improving transparency in property ownership” Project, held by the African Network for Environment and Economic…
-
PDP marches against police— 13th July 2018
Protests Ekiti teargas incidence in Abuja, other states Says 2019 elections under threat Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Billy Graham Abel, Yola, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri, Agaju Madugba, Katsina, Judex Okoro, Calabar, Raphael Ede, Enugu, Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Linus Oota, Lafia Twenty-four hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was allegedly brutalised by security…
-
Ekiti Guber: PDP, APC trade words over election funds— 13th July 2018
N18bn was moved through Akure Airport – PDP It’s untrue, says Fayemi campaign Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Prof. Kolapo Eleka, on Thursday alleged that the Federal Government moved N18 billion cash into Ekiti State through Akure airport, meant to allegedly induce the electorate during Saturday’s poll….
-
Entertainment
Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family— 12th July 2018
Allure. Kylie Jenner is a mom, reality-TV star, cosmetics mogul, and — according to Forbes — the 27th-richest self-made woman in America, with an estimated net worth of $900 million. In one more year, the magazine estimates that Kylie Jenner would become the youngest billionaire in history, at age 21. Using its own “conservative” valuation, Forbes estimates…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Erosion threatens Nnewi factories— 11th July 2018
Factory owners along Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe expressway and residents of Umudimkwa, Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra State are no longer at ease with the level of devastation erosion has inflicted on them. A particular erosion site there has continued to expand unchecked, destroying anything that stands on its way. So far, two factories, a filling station and Nnewi Area…
-
Features
Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities— 10th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
The ISIS threat alert— 12th July 2018
Tayo Ogunbiyi Recent reports by a United Kingdom newspaper, The Sun, that leaders of the terrorist group, Islamic State, are sneaking battle-hardened jihadists from Syria into Nigeria to train terrorists for possible attacks in Britain, should be a source of great concern to all well-meaning Nigerians. According to The Sun, “fanatics including Boko Haram insurgents…
Columnists
-
Ekiti guber and shape of 2019 elections— 13th July 2018
Onuoha Ukeh On Wednesday, when Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, sat on the ground openly, weeping and alleging that a policeman slapped and kicked him, some people said he was pretending. Others have described what happened in front of the state’s Government House that day as a drama. And yet some others said the governors…
-
My rendezvous in Moscow— 12th July 2018
Frank Meke LAGOS, ABUJA, DUBAI, MOSCOW. Travelling long distances with different airlines is not new to me. I have done Taiwan through Dubai and Serbia through London but this outing to Russia through Abuja was hectic. Spent over six hours in Abuja to connect though not anybody’s making but trying to beat our poor airline…
-
Matters arising from Pogrom on the Plateau— 12th July 2018
Alvan Ewuzie I had waited long to make a comment on this matter because I sought to get a handle on the killing fields now made some parts of the nation. There was something ominous about the successful convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) happening at the time a pogrom happened in Plateau…
-
Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all— 12th July 2018
Legacy is a leader’s selfless gift to an institution or to a nation. It is a vision, realised for the betterment of ones immediate constituency. Legacy is the baby of a visionary leader. Or how else can one describe ideas that metamorphosed as a blessing and served as a catalyst of change. The name Sir…
-
Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?— 12th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes Oftentimes many see the great events of life only in the things that are dramatic. But that is patently false, even forged. The bulk of human history comes and goes, imperceptibly. Whether it is in politics or culture, in business or information technology, slow but relentlessly grinds the wheels of history. Perhaps, that…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility?— 12th July 2018
“A new world will be won not by those who stand at a distance with their arms folded, but by those who are in the arena, whose garments are torn by storms and whose bodies are maimed in the course of the contest.” • From a letter to Winnie Mandela, written on Robben Island, June…
-
Umahi in the shadow of vultures’ talons— 12th July 2018
Emmanuel Onwe Since we are on the subject of Chinua Achebe’s eternal truths, let’s briefly reflect on the cryptic conclusion of his seminal work, Things Fall Apart, which reads: The Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger. The lucidity of Achebe’s creative imagination is given its most eloquent expression in the mockery he…
-
Philosophising religion and Nigerian nation (2)— 11th July 2018
Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “To God be the glory for answering my prayer through the use of three different bottles of your oil. I am a contractor, but for some years now no single job came my way. I have been struggling to make ends meet, all to no avail. I discovered that my job…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (2)— 11th July 2018
Sina Adedipe This write–up is to show the folly, inadequate and faulty knowledge of the Scriptures by someone who gave his name as Steve and used GSM number 080 – 6532 – 7244 and his like – minded colleague who owns telephone number 080 – 6771 – 3110, who both claimed that polygamy is unbiblical…
-
Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (2)— 11th July 2018
Dr. Pat Utomi I drew from Maier’s charge and my summation of Newman to title that lecture “The Falling Walls of Nigeria and the Nehemiah syndrome” suggesting there that part of the purpose of the university is to equip its graduates to go out there, like the prophet Nehemiah and rebuild the fallen walls of…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply