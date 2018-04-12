Power Oil extends health activation programme to Port Harcourt, Onitsha

Doris Obinna

Power Oil, Nigerian number one healthy cooking oil, has extended one of its annual consumer health awareness activities, tagged “Power Oil Pay with Calories,” to Rivers and Anambra states as part of programme to encourage more Nigerians to maintain healthy body fitness and promote general healthy living.

The events, which held at the famous Onitsha Mall, off Awka road and Port Harcourt Mall, Azikwe road, created an exciting platform for the brand to interact with its consumers in a fun, rewarding and most importantly healthy manner. Various sport gift items were laid out for consumers to pick from, as per calories burnt within a specified time.

Speaking on the activity, the Brand Manager, Power Oil, Miss. Amisha Chawla, said the campaign was borne out of the necessity to encourage Nigerians to be mindful of their heart health by making efforts to maintain good body fitness and possibly eliminate unhealthy consumption habits.

“The activation is simply to promote healthy living by encouraging Nigerians to pay more attention to their body and be cautious about the quality of what they consume in order to maintain a healthy heart. We also make it a point of duty to advice Nigerians against the consumption of low-quality or sub-standard cooking oil, which, in the long run, puts consumers at risk of heart-related diseases and other health issues,” she said.

On her part, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, the Public Relations Manager, Power Oil, said the event had always held in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja, but in order to expand it the company decided to take Rivers and Anambra.

“The consumer engagement activation was extended to more states with the strong belief that it will motivate and encourage consumers to understand the importance of leading a healthy life for themselves and their family,” she said.

Mrs. Ngozi Ibekwe, a participant in Onitsha, who lost up to 30 calories and got rewarded with a tummy trimmer, commended Power Oil for its unflinching efforts in encouraging Nigerians to live a healthier and better life through their various health friendly activities.

Mr. Tony Chris, a participant in Port Harcourt, who burnt 53 calories, said: “We had so much fun while getting rewarded for that. This made it more interesting. I applaud the Power Oil brand for bringing the event to Port Harcourt, and we shall be looking forward to another edition.”