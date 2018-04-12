The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Power Oil extends health activation programme to Port Harcourt, Onitsha
12th April 2018 - Ways to take care of the ear
12th April 2018 - Monitor use of bromate by bakers, don advises govt
12th April 2018 - Sennatora: Panacea for many ailments, including arthritis and waist pain
12th April 2018 - Appendicitis still kills
12th April 2018 - Oranmiyan staff
12th April 2018 - Arewa Ogun 2018: Thrills, frills of beauty pageant
12th April 2018 - 2019 elections may not hold, if…
12th April 2018 - Restructuring: Be violent in your spirits against injustice, Adedayo counsels Nigerians
12th April 2018 - 45 suspected criminals arrested, 840 arms recovered in Oyo
Home / Health / Power Oil extends health activation programme to Port Harcourt, Onitsha
Power Oil

Power Oil extends health activation programme to Port Harcourt, Onitsha

— 12th April 2018

Doris Obinna

Power Oil, Nigerian number one healthy cooking oil, has extended one of its annual consumer health awareness activities, tagged “Power Oil Pay with Calories,” to Rivers and Anambra states as part of programme to encourage more Nigerians to maintain healthy body fitness and promote general healthy living.

The events, which held at the famous Onitsha Mall, off Awka road and Port Harcourt Mall, Azikwe road, created an exciting platform for the brand to interact with its consumers in a fun, rewarding and most importantly healthy manner. Various sport gift items were laid out for consumers to pick from, as per calories burnt within a specified time.

Speaking on the activity, the Brand Manager, Power Oil, Miss. Amisha Chawla, said the  campaign was borne out of the necessity to encourage Nigerians to be mindful of their heart health by making efforts to maintain good body fitness and possibly eliminate unhealthy consumption habits.

“The activation is simply to promote healthy living by encouraging Nigerians to pay more attention to their body and be cautious about the quality of what they consume in order to maintain a healthy heart. We also make it a point of duty to advice Nigerians against the consumption of low-quality or sub-standard cooking oil, which, in  the long run, puts consumers at risk of heart-related diseases and other health issues,” she said.

On her part,  Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, the Public Relations Manager, Power Oil, said the event had always  held in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja, but in order to expand it the company decided to take Rivers and Anambra.

“The consumer engagement activation was extended to more states with the strong belief that it will motivate and encourage consumers to understand the importance of leading a healthy life for themselves and their family,” she said.

Mrs. Ngozi Ibekwe, a participant in Onitsha, who lost up to 30 calories and got rewarded with a tummy trimmer,  commended Power Oil for its unflinching efforts in encouraging Nigerians to live a healthier and better life through their various health friendly activities.

Mr. Tony Chris, a participant in Port Harcourt, who burnt 53 calories, said: “We had so much fun while getting rewarded for that. This made it more interesting. I applaud the Power Oil brand for bringing the event to Port Harcourt, and we shall be looking forward to another edition.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

Buhari’s bumpy road to 2019

— 12th April 2018

Ismail Omipidan “A true leader always keeps an element of surprise up his sleeves, which others cannot grasp but which keeps his public excited and breathless.” The above quote from Charles de Gaulle, appears apt in describing what transpired at the Monday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where…

  • Fayose

    Fayose’s outburst against Kalu shows he can’t govern Nigeria -Ikoh

    — 12th April 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Chief Ndukwe Ikoh is an industrialist and prominent political figure in Abia State who had contested as a candidate on the platform of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) for the governorship and House of Representative seat. He speaks on the issues that would determine who would win the next presidential election and the…

  • Teleology

    Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC

    — 12th April 2018

    The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said Teleology Holdings has just 90 days to pay $450 million to complete its acquisition of 9mobile, Nigeria fourth largest telecoms operators or risk losing the opportunity to a reserve bidder. It said 9mobile would be transferred to Teleology after the payment of $450 million, adding however that reserve…

  • Guinness

    Guinness, Wecyclers partner on waste management

    — 12th April 2018

    Poised to take its waste management agenda to the next level, Guinness Nigeria said it is partnering Wecyclers, a not for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development and community health. The partnership is expected to, among other things, help support the implementation of Guinness Nigeria’s 4R waste management strategy, covering Reduction, Reuse, Recovery…

  • Oando

    Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares

    — 12th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi There was mild drama at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday as the crisis rocking Oando Plc took a new twist at the trading session leaving investors and shareholders confused. Problem started after its shares were placed on technical suspension again after an earlier announcement lifting it.  Oando shares had been placed on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share