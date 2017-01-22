The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd January 2017 - Power generation drops drastically-TCN
22nd January 2017 - Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state
22nd January 2017 - Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017
22nd January 2017 - Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Mona Barthel to reach quarter-finals
22nd January 2017 - Buhari is alive and well-Presidency
22nd January 2017 - BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia
22nd January 2017 - Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha
22nd January 2017 - Police shoot two UniOsun students
22nd January 2017 - I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni
22nd January 2017 - 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash
Home / National / Power generation drops drastically-TCN

Power generation drops drastically-TCN

— 22nd January 2017

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has revealed that the country’s power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22, leading to a loss of 1,297 megawatts within 18 days.

The Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO) website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily forecast on power generation data in Lagos, on Sunday.

TCN attributed the drop to low water levels at the hydro power stations and dearth of gas to the power generating companies.

It said the total output of 2,662.20 megawatts from all the generation companies on Sunday had been transferred to the 11 distribution companies across the country.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) operational report for January 4, the power sector hit a peak generation of 4,959 megawatts but dropped to 2,662.20 megawatts on January 22.

NESI said the sector recorded highest system frequency of 51.32Hz and lowest system frequency of 48.52 Hz, while the highest and the lowest voltage recorded on Sunday were 372KV and 300KV, respectively.

An official of TCN, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that electricity generation had been dwindling due to challenge of accessing gas by generation companies.

The official said that low level water levels at the country’s hydro thermal stations also contributed to the drop in generation.

He said that most hydro stations are currently confronted with low water challenges to generate energy.

The TCN official said that this often caused system collapse when the system scrabbled to distribute energy from the grid to distribution companies and the quantum of energy was not sufficient.

He said it is a challenging period for power sector but it will get better once the hydro swing into high water level and gas becomes available.

The official attributed the drop in generation to the attack launched against pipeline facilities belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) on January 17 around Ugheli in Delta state.

Similarly, a top official of Egbin Power Station, who also pleaded anonymity, said that the power plant, with a capacity of 1,320 megawatts, now generates 340 megawatts due to gas constraint.

The official said that the 340 megawatts Egbin generated was wheeled out to the national grid at 6.00 am on Sunday.

Speaking at Nextier Power Dialogue in Abuja on Friday, Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, said the sabotage of power assets by militants prevented Nigeria from generating 7,000 MW of electricity.

“Today, at its most frugal, the nation’s power grid would support 6,500MW; pushed to its limit, it would carry 7,200MW,” he had said.

“So it is not true when you hear that the grid capacity is not more than 5,000MW. It is growing every day and more projects are coming up.

“We have completed some and more are still coming up. So that is where we are.”

He said while power was out due to attacks in one axis, the expansion of either the grid or gas supply was kept alive on another axis and hydro power was also being expanded.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Power generation drops drastically-TCN

— 22nd January 2017

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has revealed that the country’s power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22, leading to a loss of 1,297 megawatts within 18 days. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO) website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily…

  • Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state

    — 22nd January 2017

    Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has assured the people of Southern Kaduna that all those culpable in the dastardly act of killing innocents people in the area would be tracked down and prosecuted. He described the incident in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate and condemnable. He stated this when the Council of Traditional Chiefs and Emirs…

  • Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017

    — 22nd January 2017

    The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday said the company planned to install 200,000 pre-paid meters for consumers in 2017 to end estimated billing. Mr Oladele Amoda, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Amoda said…

  • Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Mona Barthel to reach quarter-finals

    — 22nd January 2017

    Venus Williams on Sunday swept aside Germany’s Mona Barthel to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the seventh time. The 36 year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3 7-5 in Melbourne. Williams, the oldest player in the women’s singles, will now face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-3. It…

  • Buhari is alive and well-Presidency

    — 22nd January 2017

    The Presidency last night refuted speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a terrible health condition that could lead to his death, saying the president was well and alive. The presidency spoke through the two media aides of the president on media and publicity namely Mr. Femi Adesina who’s the Special Adviser and Mallam Garba…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351