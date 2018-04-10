Power blackout, water scarcity hit Sokoto residents

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

For more than 48 hours, residents of Sokoto State experiened a total blackout as a technical team of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) were unable to detect a fault on the state’s power transmission line.

The power distribution company has Sokoto as one of its franchise states.

The sudden blackout was compounded by acute water scarcity in the northern state which has been lingering for more than three months now due to the rapid drying up of the Goronyo Dam.

Our correspondent observed that with weather temperature rising slightly above 40 degree celcius, most residents were forced to use of electricity generating set for several hours.

The DisCo was able to restore the power on Monday night following public outcries from the residents.

The Business Relationship and Zonal Manager in-charge of Sokoto zone, Abubakar Ibrahim Hashim, in an interview with Daily Sun, blamed the blackout on a damaged wire on a power line at Sanyinna village.

Hashim’s explanation was followed with a statement issued by the management, where it apologised for the blackout in Sokoto and parts of Zamfara, describing it as an unplanned outage.

“This is as a result of wire cut on Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN,) Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto 132 KV power line at Sanyinna village in Sokoto State.

“The management of TCN had mobilized its crew to site and that effort was being made to amend the wire cut and restore normal power supply,” read the statement.