The Sun News
Latest
1st December 2017 - Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina
1st December 2017 - Graduating with third class not big deal –Dimoko Korkus, blogger
1st December 2017 - Why I remixed Fela’s Jeun Ko ku -Aderinsola Adetifa
1st December 2017 - My passion for down syndrome kids -Seun Olota
1st December 2017 - African China, Jaywon to headline UFDF 2017
1st December 2017 - O’Jez Music unleashes Krazee Legs’ today
1st December 2017 - Grab The Mic ’ll showcase best young Nigerian comedians –Alex Okosi
1st December 2017 - How Fela influenced my Afrosonic sound -Dayo Ayodele
1st December 2017 - Reason Robaz Entertainment signed Ega – Philip Asiotu
1st December 2017 - Wisemart smart TV lands in Nigeria
Home / National / Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina

Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina

— 1st December 2017

From: Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming National Political Summit of Save Democracy Group (SDG) Africa, Chairman of the newly constituted governing board of the body, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, has said the current state of affairs in Nigeria, especially poverty, economic hardship and unemployment, are indicative that democracy is in danger.

Speaking at the inauguration of the body, in Abuja, Sen. Zwingina added that until food is made available, poverty is eradicated, jobs are created, crime rate reduced, the effort of the nation’s founding fathers would be in vain.

Said he, “Our aim in this organization is to urge and encourage governments at all levels to ensure that the development indices for African Countries are elevated positively.

“It is hoped that the most visible indices for poverty such as crime and violence, migration within and outside Africa, military conflicts and consequent death and destruction and the creation of internally displaced category of people are reduced drastically,” he explained.

A total of 45 persons were commissioned into SDG Africa board, including former Edo State Governor, Prof Osoretin Osunbor, Jonathan Zwingina, Ben Obi and Femi Kila.

Others were ex-FCT police commissioner, Lawrence Alobi, Tanko Yunusa, Josephine Anenih, Rachel Akpabio and Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

Zwingina also decried treatment meted to immigrants in Libya, describing it as the worst form of dehumanization.

“All Africans who love democracy must find this repugnant and totally disgraceful. We recognize that none of the government has effective control over the entire territory of Libya,” he said.

Also speaking, Director General of the group, Dr Ifedi Okwenna charged the board members to bring their expertise, contacts and networks towards developing a reservoir of talents that shall always be available for the development of the continent.

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina

— 1st December 2017

From: Okwe Obi, Abuja Ahead of the forthcoming National Political Summit of Save Democracy Group (SDG) Africa, Chairman of the newly constituted governing board of the body, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, has said the current state of affairs in Nigeria, especially poverty, economic hardship and unemployment, are indicative that democracy is in danger. Speaking at the…

  • Fayose,  Umahi absent at PDP  NEC

    — 1st December 2017

    • Ratifies plans for  national convention From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja There appears to be cracks in the opposition party as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose;  his Ebonyi State counterpart,  David Umahi, as well as the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade stayed away…

  • Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school 

    — 1st December 2017

    From Timothy Oanrewaju, Maiduguri A man suspected to be insane has macheted and killed three male pupils at a primary school in Borno town. Sources said the man invaded Jaffi Primary School, located at the outskirts of Kwaya, in Kwaya Kusa Local Government Area early Thursday, with a cutlass. “He arrived the school wielding a…

  • Charly Boy, others take crusade to Libyan embassy

    — 1st December 2017

    From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A coalition of civil society groups codenamed ‘OurMumuDonDo,’ led by musician, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, occupied the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Libya, in Abuja, to demand an end to ignoble acts on Africans, particularly, Nigerians being trafficked through the country. The group, ‘OurMumuDonDo,’ comprises Concerned Nigerians;…

  • Gunmen sack police station, kill 2 officers, injure many

    — 1st December 2017

    From John Adams, Mina Gunmen believed to be armed robbers, Wednesday evening, raided the Lapai Police Station, in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, killing two policemen and injuring four others. The hoodlums also raided a bank and took over the community. The robbers numbering about 50, sacked the police station before robbing the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share