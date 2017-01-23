The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Poverty, insecurity make North a laughing stock-Shettima

Poverty, insecurity make North a laughing stock-Shettima

— 23rd January 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Monday, described the northern region as a ‘laughing stock’ because of poverty as well as insecurity that is ravaging the area in recent times ever than before.

Addressing councils of traditional rulers across the region at an extraordinary meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, the first of its kind, Shettima said the meeting  was convened to collectively deliberate and find lasting solutions to the myriad of socio-economic and political problems besetting the region, which he noted, have direct bearing on the well-being and welfare of the teaming people.

This was even as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 said traditional rulers were ready and willing to support the governors to ensure end to insecurity and poverty in the north, adding that enough is enough of the socio-economic menace  the area has found itself.

“We look forward to a very robust, blunt and honest discussion today. Let us collectively as one people say enough is enough. We believe the position paper from this council would be presented later to the Northern Governors’ Forum to make our points on these issues and many more,” the Sultan said.

Governor Shettima also said that  the traditional rulers were invited to the meeting because governors alone could not find solutions to  problems confronting most parts of the North, adding that the governors would look forward to valuable and free minded conversations that should focus on solving the challenges by the royal fathers.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd January 2017 at 7:05 pm
    You people became poor and insecured because you people succumbed to be used and dumped as puppets, making noise called “born to rule” when you have nothing and you are parasites, puppets. Judgement day has come- BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR (BRW) has begun!!! You people’s leader Buhari should have been here mobilizing his army to crush Republic Of Biafra as he do boast or should have be in London to you people’s master to take master’s order as puppets, what is he doing in Germany? Has he even been dumped out of London? The battle has begun, you people will know God is the owner of this world and He is with us and leads us to the sure Victory!

