Poverty, insecurity make North a laughing stock-Shettima

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Monday, described the northern region as a ‘laughing stock’ because of poverty as well as insecurity that is ravaging the area in recent times ever than before.

Addressing councils of traditional rulers across the region at an extraordinary meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, the first of its kind, Shettima said the meeting was convened to collectively deliberate and find lasting solutions to the myriad of socio-economic and political problems besetting the region, which he noted, have direct bearing on the well-being and welfare of the teaming people.

This was even as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 said traditional rulers were ready and willing to support the governors to ensure end to insecurity and poverty in the north, adding that enough is enough of the socio-economic menace the area has found itself.

“We look forward to a very robust, blunt and honest discussion today. Let us collectively as one people say enough is enough. We believe the position paper from this council would be presented later to the Northern Governors’ Forum to make our points on these issues and many more,” the Sultan said.

Governor Shettima also said that the traditional rulers were invited to the meeting because governors alone could not find solutions to problems confronting most parts of the North, adding that the governors would look forward to valuable and free minded conversations that should focus on solving the challenges by the royal fathers.