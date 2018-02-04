The Sun News
Poverty brought out the musician in me –Douglas Danor

Poverty brought out the musician in me –Douglas Danor

— 4th February 2018

Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. Little wonder banker turned-gospel singer, Douglas Danor aka 3D, parades himself as a true epitome of the popular mantra.

Speaking at the maiden edition of ‘Worship Without Limits’ gospel music concert, which recently held in Lagos, the convener, Douglas Danor revealed that his experience with poverty after he lost his lucrative job as a banker pushed him into music.  

Worship Without Limits berthed as a result of my experiences in life; I was a banker but at a time I was sacked and things became very rough for me and my family. It was in the midst of that roughness I wrote the songs I sing now. I also made some dangerous vows to God that if He brings me out of my precarious situation, I would use everything I have to serve him; so that’s what gave birth to this idea,” he noted.

Danor added that the essence of the concert is to convince others that there is nothing beyond God. “The essence of this idea is to get people to believe that if God can change my own story, he can change theirs also. I came out of a situation whereby I had to sell my wedding ring and other property just to feed, pay my children’s school fees and take care of other things,” he explained.

