Post-UTME: UNILORIN apprehends 2 over alleged malpractice

— 28th August 2018

NAN

The authorities of the University of Ilorin have apprehended two candidates (name withheld) over alleged malpractice on the first day of the institution’s ongoing post UTME screening exercise.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin by the Director of the Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun , the two suspects have been handed over to the institution’s security officers.

Akogun said that while one of the two suspects was nabbed for impersonation, the second sat for the examination twice but his registration number gave him out.

The official explained that a total of 9,464 candidates sat for the screening at the Unilorin center while 5,083 wrote the test at the Lagos Centre on Monday, Aug. 27.

The institution added that the results were released within five hours after the test, adding that the screening continues today at both Ilorin and Lagos centers.

