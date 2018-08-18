Why I post my nude photos on social media – Gifty, ex-BBNaija housemate

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty Powers doesn’t care whose horse is gored when it comes to flaunting her nude photos on social media.

As a matter of fact, she loves being controversial and she has no apologies for that. Hear her: “I love being controversial. It puts food on my table. It’s very hard to see a celebrity who is as daring as I am. I’m not a full Nigerian, so let people see the real me. I do post my unclad photos on social media and they will in no way affect my future, even after I get married with kids. My boyfriend likes me like that. He is so okay with it. I don’t care what other people say, so I keep doing me.

Asked whether her mother endorses her attitude, Gifty says: “My mum supports me totally, the same thing with my partner, so I’m fine and so grateful. He is such a cool guy and doesn’t have stupid Nigeria mentality.”

Speaking on how she has been savouring fame after the reality show, the light-skinned diva said God has been on her side.

“It has been good. It has been amazing. God has been wonderful. I know people have been expecting much from me, but very soon they would see the worst and good side of me.“

Fame has changed a lot about me and sometimes it’s challenging.

One day, I went shopping with my mum and a fan was so excited to see me. He knelt down and proposed marriage. He was practically begging me to be his wife, that he loves me so much. I was like ‘wow, na so dem dey marry?’