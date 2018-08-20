Post-Cold War ties: African countries must embrace Russia with cautious optimism – Expert

The end of the Cold War and the subsequent disintegration of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991, with its attendant economic consequences, forced Russia to reduce its presence in international politics, concentrating on internal affairs and building new infrastructures.

But the absence of Russia in world affairs was more prominent in Africa, a continent that was once the theatre of the Cold War, as Moscow and Western powers, led by the United States, scrambled for ideological dominance across the globe. The ideological warfare at the time had its toll on Africa to the extent that there was a great divide (characterised by antagonism) between the capitalist bloc and the communist bloc.

Russia’s abandonment of its Cold War allies resulted in the complete turnover of Africa to Europe and the US. Today, Europe and America are engaged in another scramble for Africa’s economic potential, including market. And, Russia has staged a comeback to the continent and has since joined the race to secure political, economic and military domain in Africa. Till the end of the Cold War, Russia concerned itself only with political affairs in the continent.

Now, it has established a strong presence in many African countries, including Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Angola, Sudan and Guinea, to mention but a few. Russia is engaged in the areas of military cooperation, arms deals and investment (mining, agriculture, geological studies and prospecting) as well as capacity building.

But what are the implications of Russia’s return to Africa? Can Russia provide the continent a better alternative of partnership, compared to post-Cold War Europe and America on the one hand and China on the other hand, or is its return part of the new Cold War being speculated by watchers of affairs of Russia and the West? These are among the questions addressed in this report by Dr. Joshua Olusegun Bolarinwa, a foreign affairs analyst and research fellow at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIA), Lagos.

Bolarinwa traced the history of Russia’s relationship with African countries to the post-colonial era when it had the support of Egypt, under former President Abdel Nasser, for example.

Bolarinwa said that the ties between Russia and African countries started drifting after some African allies “discovered that the aggression in Russian foreign policy, attitude and posture were not so friendly, not so good and they would not be able to accept such.”

He noted that the incursion of the West was a driving force for African countries, who hitherto had courted the friendship of Russia, to look the other way: “And with the incursion of the West, particularly Britain, France and the US, and again, with the pretence of what we call subtle diplomacy, which Russia was using, majority of African countries had to go the way of supporting the West.”

“As a result, Russia had to be disengaging gradually until the end of the Cold War, when the former Soviet Union disintegrated. That disintegration affected the economy of Russia. Of course, the former Soviet Union disintegrated into 16 allied states with Russia becoming a federation of its own,” he said.