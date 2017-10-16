The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Portugal and Spain wildfires: Dozens dead and injured
16th October 2017 - Intels: Presidency plan to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank
16th October 2017 - Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau
16th October 2017 - Monkey Pox patient commits suicide
16th October 2017 - Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers
16th October 2017 - Business ease: 3 ministers meet over visa issuance
16th October 2017 - All 3 Monkey Pox cases in Nigeria in Bayelsa -FG 
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 
16th October 2017 - FG confirms three cases of Monkeypox virus
Home / World News / Portugal and Spain wildfires: Dozens dead and injured

Portugal and Spain wildfires: Dozens dead and injured

— 16th October 2017

A spate of wildfires in central and north Portugal which started at the weekend has killed at least 31 people, civil defence authorities say.
Dozens of the 145 fires still raging are considered serious, a spokeswoman said.
To the north, fires which broke out across the border in Spain’s Galicia region claimed at least three lives.
Thousands of firefighters are battling the flames, which erupted after a hot dry summer.
Conditions were worsened by Hurricane Ophelia, as it approached Europe’s western coast, bringing strong winds to fan and spread the flames.
More than 50 people have also been injured in Portugal; 15 are reported to be in a serious condition. Local media say several people are still missing there, including a month-old baby.
In Spain, two of the victims were found in a burned-out car by the side of the road.
Rain is forecast for the affected regions late on Monday.
A state of emergency has been declared in Portugal north of the Tagus river – about half of the country’s land area. More than 6,000 firefighters in 1,800 vehicles were deployed by early Monday morning.
As a result of the fires, at least a dozen roads were closed, as well as schools in some places.
The Portuguese deaths were in the Coimbra, Guarda, Castelo Branca and Viseu areas.
“We went through absolute hell. It was horrible. There was fire everywhere,” a resident of Penacova, near Coimbra, was quoted as telling Portuguese RTP radio and TV.
Fabio Ventura, who lives in Marinha Grande, in Leria district, told the BBC that some of his friends in villages in the nearby forest had lost their homes.
“Currently, we don’t have water in our homes because the pipes were damaged by the fire. We are avoiding taking showers to save water. The mobile network is going down several times and there is a huge cloud of smoke and ashes above my city.
“Schools were closed, public services are closed, some roads are also closed. I have friends that lost their homes, but everyone is OK in my area.”
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy travelled to the Pontevedra area of Galicia and met emergency workers on Monday afternoon.
“What we are dealing with here is something that is not caused by accident. It has been provoked,” Mr Rajoy said.
“We are here in Pazos de Borden where there has been a big fire which began at 01:30 (22:00 GMT) in the morning at five different points. So as you can see it’s impossible for this to be triggered under natural circumstances.”

 

Source:http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-41634125

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Intels: Presidency plan to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank

— 16th October 2017

  From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the sealing of Intels, a company belonging to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) was a ploy to weaken him politically ahead of the 2019 presidential election….

  • Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau

    — 16th October 2017

          From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama District has ordered the federal government to serve on the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau charges it preferred on him. Misau is slammed with a five count charge by the federal government bothering on…

  • Monkey Pox patient commits suicide

    — 16th October 2017

      From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A monkey pox patient has committed suicide at the Niger Delta University Teaching University,Okolobiri, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The deceased was one of the patients being managed at the isolation facility at the NDUTH and was about to be discharged before he committed suicide. A statement from…

  • Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage

    — 16th October 2017

      From Bamgbola Gbolagunte, Akure Economic and commercial activities were  Monday grounded in Kajola and Araromi Communities in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State as residents of the two communities protested against the over eight months power outage. The protesters who were mainly artisans and youths in large numbers took to the streets…

  • Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers

    — 16th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Three suspected armed robberry suspects have been arrested by the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command. The three suspects arrested over the weekend while trying to escape after a robbery incident along Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital are under interrogation in the custody of the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share