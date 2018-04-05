The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Worries about port congestion if Wharf Road, Marine Bridge are closed
5th April 2018 - Unity Schools: Lagos, FCT top application for 2018 entrance exam
5th April 2018 - UNESCO absolves Nigerian teachers of drop in quality education
5th April 2018 - Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years in prison for poaching deer
5th April 2018 - If my plane explodes, you can ask the CIA, says Philippine President
5th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Another ex-dep gov dumps PDP
5th April 2018 - Avert re-occurrence of Aguleri, Umuleri hostilities, Anambra CP urged
5th April 2018 - APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday
5th April 2018 - I didn’t mean to disparage Gov Okorocha – VON DG
5th April 2018 - Kidnappers free Rivers traditional ruler after N1m ransom, inflict machete cuts
Home / National / Worries about port congestion if Wharf Road, Marine Bridge are closed
WHARF road Apapa

Worries about port congestion if Wharf Road, Marine Bridge are closed

— 5th April 2018

NAN

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has advised that the planned simultaneous closure of the Marine Bridge and Wharf Road in Apapa, Lagos, from next week may cause congestion at the port.

The Spokesman of STOAN, Mr Bolaji Akinola, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the simultaneous closure of the Wharf Road and the Marine Bridge would lead to a build-up of cargo inside the port and consequently port congestion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that contractor handling the rehabilitation of Wharf road, Dangote A.S., recently announced plans to close both sides of the road, Apapa inward and outward.

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing also announced plans to shut the Marine Bridge in Apapa for permanent repairs as Julius Berger Plc., the contractor, was ready to move to site.

“We commend the efforts of the Federal Government to address the issue of bad roads and the poor state of the bridge.

“However, the closure of both roads at about the same time will cause serious problem to the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa and the Tin Can Island Port.

“The bridge and the Wharf Road are the two major entry points into Apapa and shutting both down will mean cargoes will be trapped inside the port.

“The implication of this is that there will be build-up of cargoes at the various terminals and port congestion will inevitably set in.

“In no time, vessel queues will return and Nigerian ports run the risk of returning to the point where they were prior to port concession.

“Once vessel queues return, shipping lines congestion surcharge, which could amount to as much as 100 million dollars per month could be slammed on Nigerian ports and this cost will ultimately be borne by the market.”

He suggested that the repairs should be done in phases, adding that alternative routes should be opened up by Dangote A.S. and Julius Berger before any of the routes is shut.

“The road remains the major route by which cargoes are evacuated from the port.

“Failure to create alternative routes before the major repair works are embarked upon will create a major crisis in the port,” the STOAN spokesman said.

Akinola said the poor state of the roads, especially the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and ongoing repair works on a section of the Wharf Road had already created major challenges for port operation leading to gridlock.

According to him, this has led to a near paralysis of movement into and out of Apapa.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WHARF road Apapa

Worries about port congestion if Wharf Road, Marine Bridge are closed

— 5th April 2018

NAN The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has advised that the planned simultaneous closure of the Marine Bridge and Wharf Road in Apapa, Lagos, from next week may cause congestion at the port. The Spokesman of STOAN, Mr Bolaji Akinola, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday. He said…

  • ADAMU UNITY

    Unity Schools: Lagos, FCT top application for 2018 entrance exam

    — 5th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Early report released by the Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed that Lagos with 24,465 applications is at the top of registration table for the 2018 entrance exam for admission of candidates into the 104 Federal Government Colleges. The report also indicated that Lagos state was followed closely by Federal Capital Territory…

  • UNESCO absolves Nigerian teachers of drop in quality education

    — 5th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in its latest global education monitoring report summary, exonerated teachers from the drop in quality of education in Nigeria. The report, however, linked the fall in education quality to systematic failure and some unrealistic government policies being championed and implemented by the Federal…

  • PDP DUMPS

    Ekiti guber: Another ex-dep gov dumps PDP

    — 5th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Barely 48 hours after a former Deputy Governor Bisi Omoyeni dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, another one, Sikiru Lawal (PhD) has followed in same footsteps  as he quits the party, on Wednesday, due to what he called, ‘irreconcilable differences over the forthcoming primary of the party’. The former…

  • Avert re-occurrence of Aguleri, Umuleri hostilities, Anambra CP urged

    — 5th April 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Sixteen years after the end of the famous Aguleri, Umuleri inter-communal crisis that claimed lives and near total destruction of the two communities of Anambra East local government of Anambra State, signs of a possible renewal of hostilities are emerging. Consequently, one of the communities, Umueri, has called on the state’s Police…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share