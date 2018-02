Ingredients

Beans

Onions

Ripe plantains

Cubes of your choice

Palm oil

Ground red tomatoes

ground crayfish

Ground red pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Procedure

•Pick the beans to remove every unwanted material from the beans.

Parboil the picked beans, cook for about 10 minutes then wash and set aside in a bowl.

•Slice the fresh red tomatoes/pepper and onions and put in bowl.

•Cook the beans again until it is very soft for consumption.

•Add the ground crayfish, cube, sliced tomatoes/peppers, palm oil, salt and pepper to taste.

•Add water if the water has dried. Then cook for some minutes

•You can add fluted pumpkin if you like vegetables

•Cook for another three minutes and it is ready.