Porn actress: Trump lawyer obtains restraining order

United States President Donald Trump obtained a restraining order against an adult film actress to prevent her from speaking publicly about their alleged affair, legal documents show.

Trump’s personal lawyer obtained the order against Stormy Daniels in private arbitration proceedings last month. It bars her from sharing “confidential information” about their alleged relationship, US media reported.

Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, emailed the restraining order to Ms Clifford’s legal team on 28 February, according to NBC News. “The document itself is to remain confidential and not to be disclosed to anyone as per the terms of the judge’s order,” the email said.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, says that only days before the election, Ms Clifford and Mr Cohen signed a “hush agreement” but Trump did not, “thus rendering it legally null and void and of no consequence”.

Details of the restraining order have emerged a day after Ms Clifford filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that a non-disclosure contract she signed was invalid. She said the agreement, drawn up before the 2016 election, was “void” because he had not signed it.

Trump said allegations against him are all false. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had told reporters that the president had won arbitration proceedings against the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.