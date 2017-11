Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday, met with Pope Francis of Catholic Church while on a visit to Rome.

He disclosed that the Pope is well informed of happenings in Nigeria.

In a tweet on his tweeter handle, Hon. Dogara claimed that the Pope Francis is praying for peace in Nigeria.

The tweets read: “Today, I had the great honour of meeting His Holiness, Pope Francis @Pontifex.

“I was pleasantly surprised to find that he is well informed about happenings in Nigeria and prays for peace in the country,” Dogara tweeted.