Pope meets sex abuse victims ‘several times a month’ – Vatican

Pope Francis has regular, confidential meetings with victims of sexual abuse, the Vatican revealed on Thursday, with his Church still struggling to deal with a global scandal involving paedophile priests.

“I can confirm that the Holy Father meets sex abuse victims several times a month, both individually and in groups,’’ Vatican spokesman Grek Burke said in a statement.

According to Burke, Pope Francis listens to the victims and tries to help them heal the serious wounds caused by the abuses they suffered.

“The meetings take place in the utmost confidentiality to protect the victims’ privacy,’’ he added.

Burke spoke after Italy’s Corriere della Sera daily ran an extract of an article due to be published on Saturday by Civilta Cattolica, a Jesuit magazine.

The magazine quoted the pope as saying: “On Fridays – sometimes this is public, sometimes not – I usually meet with some victims, their experience is terrible, they are left destroyed.’’

Francis made the remarks during a meeting with fellow Jesuits on his trip to Chile in January.

The Catholic Church has been dogged for decades by the worldwide scandal of paedophile priests, and Francis’ record on fighting this scourge has recently come under scrutiny.

During the Chile trip, the pope angered clergy sex abuse victims by insisting they had no “proof’’ against a bishop who allegedly witnessed abuse and failed to report it.

Francis’ defense of Bishop Juan Barros sparked an outcry, after which the Vatican’s top investigator on sexual abuse, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, was told to go to Chile to look into the case.

Scicluna is due to arrive in Chile on Feb. 20.

Latest

JUST IN: NSCDC confirms two officers killed in Benue

— 15th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of two of its men in Wanger village, Kasseyo Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, last Sunday. The Command’s Corps Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Adakole John Peter (ASCl), disclosed that the…

  • Panic in National Assembly over fire outbreak, as faulty AC forces Senate to adjourn plenary

    — 15th February 2018

    Fred Ituah, Abuja There was panic, on Thursday morning, at the National Assembly over a minor fire incident at the control room of the complex. The incident was caused by a power surge in the basement just beneath the Senate Chamber. Staff and officials who were around, had to scamper for safety. Officials of Federal…

  • JUST IN: Prof. Ukwu, ex-Education Commissioner in East Central State is dead

    — 15th February 2018

    NAN Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu, Education Commissioner in the defunct East Central State is dead. Ukwu, an economist and former Executive Director, Centre for Development Research, Management and Training, died in an Enugu hospital on Feb. 12 at the age of 84, after a brief illness. The wife of the deceased, Comfort, confirmed the demise…

  • APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun

    — 15th February 2018

    •Tinubu laments party’s loss of goodwill Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has admitted the party has a lot of issues to resolve within the ranks of its members in the National Assembly, Benue, Kano, Kogi states, among others. Welcoming APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,…

  • Senators fight over election schedule

    — 15th February 2018

    •Buhari’s loyalists stage walk out, reject conference report Fred Itua, Abuja  The  proposed amendment of election sequence by the National Assembly caused uproar on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, disagreed sharply over the issue. The House of Representatives had in its…

