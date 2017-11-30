The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh
30th November 2017 - Buhari, Ouattara discuss averted impact of Togo crisis on West Africa
30th November 2017 - Lagos residents commend rent-to-own mortgage scheme
30th November 2017 - Ezekwesili wants financial literacy for students early
30th November 2017 - Four killed, 23 missing as storm hits Sri Lanka
30th November 2017 - Nigeria’s ambassador to US presents credentials to Trump
30th November 2017 - Akwa Ibom, USAID hold first state AIDS indicator survey
30th November 2017 - BREAKING: Slave auction: Charley Boy group occupies Libyan Embassy Thursday
30th November 2017 - 2019:I may run –Buhari
30th November 2017 - NNPC warns filling stations
Home / National / Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh

Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh

— 30th November 2017

Pope Francis on Thursday led a Mass for youth in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon, preaching a message of hope and “good news” in spite “so much injustice, poverty and misery” in the world.

The Mass marked the pope’s final public event during his four-day stay in Myanmar before departing for neighbouring Bangladesh.

The two countries are at the heart of a refugee crisis that has seen some 620,000 Rohingya Muslims flee over the border to Bangladesh following an army crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Human rights groups have criticised the pope’s failure to address alleged atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority during his visit, but papal spokesman Greg Burke said, on Wednesday, “The pope is not going to lose moral authority on this.”

The pope plans to stay in Bangladesh until Saturday on a trip that was planned before the Rohingya crisis escalated.

An inter-religious meeting in Dhaka on December 1 which includes some Rohingya will be a focal point of the Bangladesh leg of the papal trip, but it is not clear how much contact the persecuted minority will have with Francis.

Days before the pope’s arrival, Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a deal on the repatriation of Rohingya refugees, but according to the UN it is still unsafe for them to return home. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh

— 30th November 2017

Pope Francis on Thursday led a Mass for youth in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon, preaching a message of hope and “good news” in spite “so much injustice, poverty and misery” in the world. The Mass marked the pope’s final public event during his four-day stay in Myanmar before departing for neighbouring Bangladesh. The two countries…

  • Buhari, Ouattara discuss averted impact of Togo crisis on West Africa

    — 30th November 2017

        From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday expressed concern that political instability in Togo, if not averted, could have grave regional consequences. Both leaders made this observation during a bilateral meeting in Abidjan on the margins of the 5th African Union-European Union AU-EU…

  • Lagos residents commend rent-to-own mortgage scheme

    — 30th November 2017

    Some residents of Lagos have commended the state government’s rent-to-own mortgage scheme. Speaking in separate interviews, on Thursday, in Lagos, some of them, however, advised the state government to expand the scheme to accommodate more people. Mr Taiwo Ahmed described the scheme as commendable and a welcome development. “The rent-to-own scheme is a very commendable…

  • Ezekwesili wants financial literacy for students early

    — 30th November 2017

    A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, on Wednesday, said Nigerian youths should be equipped with skills and knowledge that would aid their understanding of financial matters right from secondary school. Ezekwesili stated this at the 2017 Nigerian Stock Exchange Essay Competition Awards Ceremony in Lagos. “We need to offer children financial literacy before…

  • Nigeria’s ambassador to US presents credentials to Trump

    — 30th November 2017

    The Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Sylvanus Nsofor, has presented his Letter of Credence to President Donald Trump. Nsofor, at the presentation of his credentials at the White House, applauded the existing cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and the U.S. The new envoy also expressed Nigeria’s desire to deepen its ties with the U.S….

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share