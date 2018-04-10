The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Pope gives devil its place in new document
10th April 2018 - Lagos: Ambode laments security challenges
10th April 2018 - Buhari’s second term’ll finish Nigeria –Fayose
10th April 2018 - PSP operators refute Lagos’ settlement claim
10th April 2018 - Pot and kettle
10th April 2018 - Between Katsina and Kaduna APC
10th April 2018 - EFCC arrests man with fake $400,000
10th April 2018 - Afenifere, Ezekwesili, ACF, others differ
10th April 2018 - Okorocha, Shettima, ADP back president as CNPP kicks
10th April 2018 - I’ll run in 2019, Buhari declares at NEC
Home / World News / Pope gives devil its place in new document
Pope

Pope gives devil its place in new document

— 10th April 2018

Pope Francis has put Satan in its place, citing the devil repeatedly in a document published yesterday following a Vatican rebuke last month of a journalist who quoted him as saying hell does not exist.

In the document known as an Apostolic Exhortation called “Gaudete et Exsultate,” (Rejoice and Be Glad), the Pope also bewails the amount of defamation and slander spread online by some Roman Catholic bloggers and Twitter users.

Satan gets more than a dozen mentions in the document as Francis talks about how life can be “a constant struggle against the devil, the prince of evil”.  He continues in the same section: “Hence, we should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea. This mistake would lead us to let down our guard, to grow careless and end up more vulnerable.”

Francis refers to the “wiles of the devil”, “the spirit of the devil”, “keeping the devil at bay”, how to “banish the devil”, and “snares and temptations of the devil”.  On March 29, the Vatican felt compelled to reaffirm the existence of hell after Eugenio Scalfari, 93, an avowed atheist who has struck up an intellectual friendship with Francis, wrote that the pope had told him that “A Hell doesn’t exist”.

Scalfari prides himself on not taking notes and not using tape recorders, “reconstructing” encounters later in articles. Ironically, Francis did mention hell in Monday’s document – in a section that warned against “unguarded tongues” in the media.

In it, he referred to online hate in the Catholic media, which is predominately present on right-wing, conservative blogs and Twitter handles that often use strong language to criticize liberal Catholics and even the pope himself.

“Even in Catholic media, limits can be overstepped, defamation and slander can become commonplace, and all ethical standards and respect for the good name of others can be abandoned,” Francis said.

“It is striking that at times, in claiming to uphold the other commandments, they completely ignore the eighth, which forbids bearing false witness or lying, and ruthlessly vilify others. Here we see how the unguarded tongue, set on fire by hell, sets all things ablaze,” he said, paraphrasing a passage from the Bible.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode

Lagos: Ambode laments security challenges

— 10th April 2018

Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has linked continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country to security challenges in the state. To fight the challenges, he canvassed a concept of collective vigilance, whereby all stakeholders in security management have properly defined roles, just as he called for consideration of private…

  • Fayose

    Buhari’s second term’ll finish Nigeria –Fayose

    — 10th April 2018

    • Ekiti monarchs talk tough on guber poll Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described yesterday’s declaration of re-election bid by President Muhammadu Buhari as an ambition dead on arrival. Fayose warned that if Buhari is re-elected, he would kill the country. He said Nigeria does not need…

  • PSP

    PSP operators refute Lagos’ settlement claim

    — 10th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Members of the Incorporated Trustees of Waste Managers Association of Nigeria (WMAN) also known as Private Sector Participation (PSP) Waste Operators, have dismissed claims of a purported settlement agreement with the Lagos State Government. In a statement issued last Thursday and signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ola Egbeyemi, the PSP waste operators said…

  • EFCC

    EFCC arrests man with fake $400,000

    — 10th April 2018

    James Ojo, Abuja A syndicate, which specialised in counterfeiting American dollars, has been cracked by the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), in Masaka, a Nasarawa State sprawling  settlement on the fringes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. In the process, a suspected fraudster, one Samson Otuedon, living in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area…

  • Ezekwesili,

    Afenifere, Ezekwesili, ACF, others differ

    — 10th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje There were different reactions from prominent Nigerians, yesterday, after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to re-contest in the 2019 presidential election. Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political organisation, which has been in the forefront for restructuring of the country, said unless Buhari addressed the restructuring question before the election,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share