The Sun News
Latest
29th April 2018 - Pope Francis worried over herdsmen’s killings in Nigeria
29th April 2018 - 2019: We’ve no regret endorsing Buhari – Imo monarchs
29th April 2018 - Bayelsa’s Ogbia community demands 2% oil revenue
29th April 2018 - 2019 polls: Army warns soldiers to stay clear of politics
29th April 2018 - Crisis hits Bayelsa varsity, as CLO faults closure of school
29th April 2018 - Osinbajo visits Ondo Thursday
29th April 2018 - 4,964 motorists booked for traffic violations in North West – FRSC
29th April 2018 - Jubilation in Kogi over failure to recall Dino Melaye
29th April 2018 - Killer herdsmen: Anglican Primate kicks against self-defence
29th April 2018 - Violence in Ebonyi as rival communities resume hostilities
Home / National / Pope Francis worried over herdsmen’s killings in Nigeria

Pope Francis worried over herdsmen’s killings in Nigeria

— 29th April 2018

Herdsmen killings: Pope deeply concerned  – Onaiyekan

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that Pope Francis is deeply concerned about herdsmen killings in Benue State and other parts of the country.

Onaiyekan, who spoke with Daily Sun from the Vatican, said though the Pope would not speak in the news media as they (Bishops) do, the Pope would respond through diplomatic channel.

The Pope is the head of state of the Vatican and equally doubles as the successor of Saint Peter (Head of the Catholic Church).

Onaiyekan’s interview was sequel to the Ad Limina’s visit of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to Rome where all the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria gave account of events within their dioceses.

Bishops Wilfred Anagbe (Makurdi Diocese); Peter Adoboh (Katsina-Ala); William Avenya (Gboko) and Michael Apochi (Otukpo), all from Benue state, spoke about the developments in the state.

The visit came at a time when there were renewed attacks in Benue State which claimed 19 persons, including two Catholic priests, Revd Frs Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha at the St. Ignatius Quasi parish in Ukpor-Mbalom in Mbalom village, Benue state.

Onaiyekan said that saddened by the development, the Pope specifically asked who the Bishop of Makurdi is, and upon meeting him, held the Bishop who in turn, wept profusely.

According to Onaiyekan, “The Pope is so concerned about what is happening,  not only about the Benue killing, but about the situation that has been going on in Nigeria for many months now, even here. He showed deep concern.

“What he does, how he reacts is probably not something that he will like to put in the newspaper for everybody to see. The Pope has generally his channels for reaching out to government.

“The Pope will not speak as frankly as we did because this is our country. We can speak like we wanted. We can speak like we think we ought to speak as leaders of our Church.

“The Pope will be using everything, including from a diplomatic point of view,” Onaiyekan said.

Onaiyekan further said the Pope is very well aware of what is going on in the country.

The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said: “I can tell you now that when we went to see him, he specifically requested to find out who is the Bishop of Makurdi.

“And he held him to his chest and greeted him very specially and the Bishop of Makurdi was too moved that he burst into tears in front of the Pope and I had to hold him, to tell him, cheer up, cheer up my brother. That is just to show how much concern he has.”

Onaiyekan however said there are many ways out of the present situation, even as he said everyone has a role to play.

Onaiyekan added: “The politicians can continue to pretend that everything is normal. But they know it isn’t. The rest of us cannot allow them to deceive us and defend themselves.

“You can already see that things are not going well and we have elections in a few months. So, it is possible that you are going for an election, but you are not going to get a good election and that means we will be postponing the solutions to our problems.”

Onaiyekan however said he was confident that the situation is not hopeless, saying that Nigerians are good people who are ready to do all they can to make the country work.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pope Francis worried over herdsmen’s killings in Nigeria

— 29th April 2018

Herdsmen killings: Pope deeply concerned  – Onaiyekan Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that Pope Francis is deeply concerned about herdsmen killings in Benue State and other parts of the country. Onaiyekan, who spoke with Daily Sun from the Vatican, said though the Pope would not speak…

  • 2019: We’ve no regret endorsing Buhari – Imo monarchs

    — 29th April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri In spite of the controversy that has continued to trailed the second term endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by South East monarchs last week, the traditional ruler of Ihim Kingdom in Imo State, His Royal Majesty, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, Gburugburu I, has said that they (the monarchs) have no regret over their…

  • OGBIA Community

    Bayelsa’s Ogbia community demands 2% oil revenue

    — 29th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Ogbia community in Bayelsa State has suggested that the Federal Government of Nigeria set aside two percent of all its oil and gas revenue for the development of the Ogbia people. The community equally demanded an upward review of all benefits due to the Ogbia people. The community leaders suggested that such…

  • 2019 polls: Army warns soldiers to stay clear of politics

    — 29th April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna. As preparation for the 2019 general elections gather momentum, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Maj.-Gen M. Mohammed has warned officers and men of the Nigerian Army to stay clear of politics. Gen. Mohammed noted that it was unconstitutional for soldiers to involve themselves in politics other than…

  • Crisis hits Bayelsa varsity, as CLO faults closure of school

    — 29th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Crisis has hit the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU) Amassoma as students have vowed to resist alleged intimidation by the school management over the hike in school fees. This was even as the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) has faulted the closure of the school and assault of the leadership of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share