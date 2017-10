Head of the Vatican Stage and the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has advocated a safe internet for the children of the world.

In a tweet on his handle @pontifex sent at12.30pm local time on Friday, October 6, the pontiff pleaded : “Let us ensure that the Internet is a safe and richly human place for children: a network that does not entrap them but helps them to grow.

The Pope’s call is part of the global awareness advocating safer world wide web for humanity especially the vulnerable and minors whose thoughts are mainly determined by others.