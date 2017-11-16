The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Pope condemns climate change deniers
16th November 2017 - Kano police bust kidnap gang, rescue 7 kids
16th November 2017 - Improved nutrition’ll make Nigeria powerhouse – GAIN
16th November 2017 - Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of properties by Army
16th November 2017 - Katsina builds centre for drug addicts
16th November 2017 - Masts erection can’t cause cancer, says NCC
16th November 2017 - Eagles to know CHAN opponents Friday
16th November 2017 - Delta govt. approves establishment of agro-industrial park
16th November 2017 - Jonathan’s govt. won gold medal in corruption – Tinubu
16th November 2017 - AFRIMA, Nigeria/Argentina match dominate Google search
Home / World News / Pope condemns climate change deniers

Pope condemns climate change deniers

— 16th November 2017

Pope Francis on Thursday condemned climate change deniers, those who are indifferent to the problem, and those who place too much confidence on technological solutions to it.

“We should avoid falling in these four perverse attitudes […]: denial, indifference, resignation and trust in inadequate solutions,” Francis said in a message to the ongoing world climate change conference in the western German city of Bonn.

Quoting from his pro-environment 2015 encyclical Laudato Si, the pope called for “a conversation which includes everyone, since the environmental challenge we are undergoing, and its human roots, concern and affect us all.”

Francis said he hoped the Bonn meeting could be productive and may “consolidate the will to take effective solutions to counteract the phenomenon of climate change and at the same time fight poverty and promote a truly integral human development.”(NAN)

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano police bust kidnap gang, rescue 7 kids

— 16th November 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command has busted a kidnap syndicate said to have been tormenting the state in the recent past. A total of three suspects were arrested and seven children victims were rescued from the,. A statement signed, on Wednesday, by the Police Public Relations Officers in the state, DSP…

  • Improved nutrition’ll make Nigeria powerhouse – GAIN

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has said that Nigeria would become more of a powerhouse in Africa if it invests properly in nutrition. Executive Director of GAIN, Lawrence Hadadad, said this during a media interaction in Abuja, on Thursday. He maintained that malnourished countries have 10 per cent GDP…

  • Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of properties by Army

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra [(MASSOB) otherwise known as Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), on Thursday, alleged that the men of the Nigerian Army harassed and conscripted their properties along the Afikpo-Owerri Road. Briefing newsmen after their meeting in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi…

  • Katsina builds centre for drug addicts

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina Apparently disturbed by reported increasing incidences of drug abuse in the state, the Katsina State Government has built a rehabilitation centre for the rehabilitation and reformation of drug addicts and offenders. According to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, the centre located within the premises of the…

  • Masts erection can’t cause cancer, says NCC

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has dispelled rumour that erection of masts by mobile telephone network providers, in communities, could cause cancer among residents. The Daily Sun gathered that many residents in the state had been preventing network operators from erecting masts in their communities due to the belief that it…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share