Pope appoints Olawoore Coadjutor Bishop of Ilorin Diocese

— 4th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Catholic Pontiff, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has appointed Monsignor Paul Adegboyega Olawoore of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo as the Coadjutor Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin.

Until his appointment by the Holy See, Olawoore was the Judicial Vicar and Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ogbomoso, and the Dean of Ogbomoso Deanery.

By virtue of his appointment as Coadjutor Bishop, Olawoore will assist and eventually takeover the administration of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin from its current Bishop, Most Revd (Dr) Ayo-Maria Atoyebi (OP).

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), disclosed the appointment of Olawoore in a statement signed by its Director of Social Communications, Revd Fr Chris Anyanwu.

“The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Coadjutor of the Diocese of Ilorin (Nigeria), Rev. Paul Adegboyega Olawoore of the clergy of Oyo, until now Judicial Vicar and Parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ogbomoso and Dean of the same pastoral area,” the statement read.

Born on November 30, 1961, in Ikuri, Diocese of Oyo, Olawoore studied Philosophy and Theology in the Seminary of Saints Peter and Paul in Bodija, Ibadan.

“He was ordained a priest on October 3, 1992, for the Diocese of Oyo. After his priestly ordination, he held the following positions: (1992-1993) Collaborator at St. Mary’s, in Ilesa; (1993-1994) Collaborator at St. Peter and Paul Parish, in Ile-Ife; (1993-2000) Secretary of HE Msgr. Julius Adelakun, Bishop of Oyo; (1996-2000) Parish priest of St. Bernardine, in Oyo; (2000-2001) Parish priest of St. Mary Magdalene, in Tede; (2001-2003) Studies for the License in Canon Law at the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome; (2003-2011) Director of the St. Francis College; (since 2003) Canonist and Judicial Vicar of the Diocese; (2005-2011) Dean of the Oyo area; (since 2006) Diocesan Director of the Committee for the Family; (since 2011) Parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ogbomoso, and Director of the Catholic Grammar School in Ogbomoso; (since 2012) Dean of the pastoral area of Ogbomoso,” the CSN said.

