Afe Babalola

Poor teaching: Afe Babalola advocates return of teacher training scheme

— 4th September 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has advocated the return of teacher training education in order to ensure that Nigeria re-experience the glorious days of sound teaching. 

The teacher training educational system was scrapped many years ago by the federal government.
He expressed fears that unless such damage control mechanism were taken into action in record time, many
Nigerian graduates would likely continue to be unemployable.
Speaking yesterday, at the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of workshop on “Teaching and Learning Methods in Higher Educational Institutions,” sponsored by his university, to horn teaching skills of his lecturers, the former two-term Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos said a return of such teacher training system had become imperative in view of the growing academic decay in Nigerian schools.
Afe Babalola further advised that training school must be made compulsory for whoever  wants to join the teaching profession, irrespective of whatever initial qualification such a person may have.
