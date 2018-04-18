The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Poor supply: Electricity consumers demand reversal of privatisation programme, slam NERC
18th April 2018 - Excise duty: Group pleads for brewery workers 
18th April 2018 - PenCom educates MDAs, PDOs on pension
18th April 2018 - Why we’re not exposed to power sector –Agbaje, GTB boss
18th April 2018 - No authentic data on Nigeria’s daily fuel consumption –NBS
18th April 2018 - NETCO revenue increases by 122%, pays N750m dividend to NNPC
18th April 2018 - Reps summon Adeosun, CBN governor over collection of charges from IOCs
18th April 2018 - World Bank raises first bond worth $1.5bn
18th April 2018 - WHO-standard factory drives Fidson’s profit 235% to N1.1bn
18th April 2018 - Smartphone for children: Good or bad?
Home / Business / Poor supply: Electricity consumers demand reversal of privatisation programme, slam NERC
Electricity

Poor supply: Electricity consumers demand reversal of privatisation programme, slam NERC

— 18th April 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

Electricity consumers in the South-West geo-political zone yesterday in Lagos indicted the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over its failure to effectively monitor the power sector.

The consumers representing households and different communities expressed their frustrations to members of the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee on Electricity Customers Complaints with a call for the reversal of the power sector privatisation.

The consumers said the failure of NERC to address the mounting complaints of electricity consumers across the country has given most of the electricity distribution companies (Discos) the soft landing to treat customers with disdain.

They equally warned that if the Federal Government represented by NERC fails to sit up and resolve all customer complaints, a massive movement of angry and exploited consumers will have no choice than to resort to self help. A common feature of the complaints across consumers from the South-West geo-political zone remained the challenge of outrageous billing system, poor customer service and the inability of Discos to meter households.

In his submission to the Ad-hoc Committee, a troubled Chairman of Magodo GRA Phase 1, Gateway Zone Community Development Association (CDA), Mr. Bode Ojomu, said the group has written several letters to Ikeja Electric on the issue of excessive charges levied on residents of the estate via estimated billing and has pleaded with them that each house be metered to put the issue of estimated billing to rest.

“All our efforts have not yielded any respite as Ikeja Electric keeps piling us with excessive estimated billing, which has been increasing on a monthly basis.”

For their part, Olowogbowo CDA, represented by its Secretary, Mr. Bello Abdulwasiu, said the group has been inundated with series of complaints from residents over the incessant and astronomical increases in electricity billings by Eko Disco.

The CDA noted that it will no longer accept the outrageous billings that are only a product of irrational human estimates, alerting that the bill of every household in the community for the month of January 2018 shall be returned forthwith to Eko Disco not minding the consequences.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Electricity

Poor supply: Electricity consumers demand reversal of privatisation programme, slam NERC

— 18th April 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu Electricity consumers in the South-West geo-political zone yesterday in Lagos indicted the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over its failure to effectively monitor the power sector. The consumers representing households and different communities expressed their frustrations to members of the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee on Electricity Customers Complaints with a call for…

  • workers 

    Excise duty: Group pleads for brewery workers 

    — 18th April 2018

    … Worries over 225,000 job loss Fred Ezeh, Abuja  No fewer than 225,000 employees in the value chain of production and distribution of locally made wines/spirit as well as tobacco are about to be thrown into the already saturated labour market as a result of government’s plan to increase tariff and excise duty on alcoholic beverages…

  • MDAs

    PenCom educates MDAs, PDOs on pension

    — 18th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has taken swift decision to address the challenges of delay in payment of retirement benefit to Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Speaking at a stakeholder’s workshop organized for Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) of  Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), by the Commission recently in Lagos, Director and…

  • GTB

    Why we’re not exposed to power sector –Agbaje, GTB boss

    — 18th April 2018

    Amechi Ogbonna Group Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, has given reasons why the bank was not enmeshed in the toxic assets trap arising from the power privatisation programme of the Federal Government. Giving a breakdown of the company’s performance in the 2017 financial year in Lagos, Agbaje said the management…

  • NBS

    No authentic data on Nigeria’s daily fuel consumption –NBS

    — 18th April 2018

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that there is no comprehensive data on the quantum of refined fuel consumed daily by Nigerians despite various figures being bandied about by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). According to the bureau, despite being a net importer of refined petroleum products, including petrol, no Nigerian government…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share