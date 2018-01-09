The Sun News
Latest
9th January 2018 - Poor education funding hindering Nigeria’s economic development, says ex-VC
9th January 2018 - Libyan returnees may include terrorists – NEMA DG
9th January 2018 - Offa constituency commences recall of Kwara House Leader
9th January 2018 - Nasarawa to engage disabled persons as teachers
9th January 2018 - FERMA, ICRC to collaborate on toll plazas
9th January 2018 - Electoral Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as Resident Commissioner
9th January 2018 - Why we introduced new measures for 2018 UTME, by JAMB
9th January 2018 - LAUTECHTH: Oyo NMA declares 3-day warning strike
9th January 2018 - Commissioner denies rift between Akpabio, Udom
9th January 2018 - Akeredolu sets up 30-man anniversary c’ttee
Home / National / Poor education funding hindering Nigeria’s economic development, says ex-VC

Poor education funding hindering Nigeria’s economic development, says ex-VC

— 9th January 2018

From: Bianca Iboma

A former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello, has said that poor educational funding is a major hindrance to economic development in Nigeria.

Prof. Bello made the observation while delivering a lecture titled ‘Private Education in Nigeria, sustainability in the next 50 years’.

He gave the lecture to mark the 50th anniversary celebration of Grace Schools Gbagada Lagos.

The university don also said quality education was vital for human resources development which in turn promotes economic development.

Prof. Bello also submitted that private education would continue to be part of the Nigeria educational system because public schools will not be able to guarantee quality education as long as it is under-funded and mismanagement remain the order of the day.

He also argued that even when the economy improves it will only give more space to private schools because the middle class will prefer private school if they can afford the fees in a situation where public schools continue to offer low quality services.

His words, “A ban on private school is highly unlikely in the future. The demand for private education rather than wane in the years ahead is likely to increase. The public sector is unlikely to have all the resources needed to provide all the shades of schools needed to meet the demands of the 6-3-3-4 policy on education. The private sector investment in private education is very substantial and will continue to increase. Government must therefore fine tune their strategies on regulation through monitoring and inspection.”

Administrator of Grace Schools, Mrs. Tokunbo Edun, in her comment, disclosed that Grace Schools was founded for children living in the rural areas to have qualitative education as Gbagada are of Lagos State was, at the time, considered as such.

Mrs. Edun also assured that the schools would continue to adhere to the ideals of the founder by continually rendering quality service.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Poor education funding hindering Nigeria’s economic development, says ex-VC

— 9th January 2018

From: Bianca Iboma A former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello, has said that poor educational funding is a major hindrance to economic development in Nigeria. Prof. Bello made the observation while delivering a lecture titled ‘Private Education in Nigeria, sustainability in the next 50 years’. He gave the lecture to mark the…

  • Libyan returnees may include terrorists – NEMA DG

    — 9th January 2018

    …16,387 deported to Nigeria in 2017 – Immigration CG …Ss Onyeama says very influential, powerful people behind Libyan trafficking From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has said that terrorists might be amongst Nigerians being evacuated from Libya to Nigeria. This was even as the Comptroller-General of Immigration,…

  • Offa constituency commences recall of Kwara House Leader

    — 9th January 2018

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Citizens of Eesa/Shawo/Igbodun state constituency in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have commenced recall process of the House Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke. They are accusing Hon. Oyeleke of under-performance. This is just as the lawmaker described the attempt as a ‘gang up to…

  • Nasarawa to engage disabled persons as teachers

    — 9th January 2018

    (NAN) The Nasarawa State Government says it has concluded arrangement to engage the qualified physically-challenged people as teachers in the state’s comprehensive special schools. Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, the state Commissioner for Special Education, Science and Technology, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia. Ayuba said that the physically-challenged…

  • FERMA, ICRC to collaborate on toll plazas

    — 9th January 2018

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Acting Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nurudeen Rafindadi, has said that the Agency would not relent in engaging the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), in the establishment of toll plazas across the country. Rafindadi said the establishment of toll plazas in the country would be realised through…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share