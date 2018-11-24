NAN

The United States says migrant caravans coming from Central America will not be permitted to enter the country.

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said the country was protecting its southern border and working with Mexico to address caravans and the safety of those transiting Mexico.

Pompeo said: “I have been in close contact with Mexican Foreign Secretary, Videgaray, and it has been one week since Secretary Nielsen and I had a constructive meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary-designate, Marcelo Ebrard, to discuss the migrant caravans.

“We have affirmed our shared commitment to addressing the current challenge.

“The caravans will not be permitted to enter the United States. There are real dangers to the safety and human rights of migrants from those who would prey on them.

“I look forward to working with the incoming Mexican Government on all aspects of our relationship, including exploring opportunities to spur job creation in the region, including in Southern Mexico, to benefit the government and people of Mexico”.

U.S. President, Donald Trump, had threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration found that its southern ally was not in “control” on its side.

About 5,800 troops have reached the U.S.-Mexico border since Trump ordered the deployment on Oct. 26, and vowing that forces would block the caravans from entering the U.S.

The president said the about 5,800 active-duty troops deployed as part of Operation Faithful Patriot, could be increased to 15,000.

The troops are in addition to the about 2,100 National Guard troops already deployed to work with Border Patrol in anticipation of the caravans, which include about 7,000 people.