Pomp as LTV journalists celebrate press week— 17th August 2018
They were elegantly dressed and full of appreciation to God for the chance to witness another NUJ press week celebration.
Job Osazuwa
Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Television chapel, recently concluded this year’s edition of their annual press week. Several activities were held during the week-long event.
Friday, August 10, was a night of fun for members of the chapel and their guests. The day also provided the opportunity for media professionals to discuss issues that bother them in the discharge of their day-to-day duties. They also harped on how to impact more positively on Nigerians through airing robust programmes.
On the previous day, August 9, the journalists had embarked on what the union tagged a “fitness walk.” Immediately after the exercise, the chapel offered medical screening to its members at the staff clinic. The dinner and award night was the climax of activities for the press week.
As about 5pm on Friday, most of the members of the chapel and invitees were already at the venue
of the dinner, the combo hall of the station on Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos. They were elegantly dressed and full of appreciation to God for the chance to witness another NUJ press week celebration. Ace broadcaster, Adetola Kayode, was the moderator.
With a variety of music from DJ Scotty J, the right tone was set for the night. There was no dull moment for all that attended the event as he dished out songs from days of yore as well as contemporary hits. When it was time to hit the dance floor, it was an opportunity for members of the union to let off steam and display their dance skills.
In his address, chairman of the chapel, Mr. Ajibola Ojesola, appreciated members of the union for their cooperation and support in the last six years since he assumed office.
He said: “As a tradition, the press week is usually the time to celebrate one another as members of the pen profession. I must confess that, in the last six years, rendering my service as the chairman of this chapel has not only been an eye-opener, but has been a time of great learning for me, especially with the support of the members of this great union.”
The general manager of the station, Siju Alabi, commended the role of the union in the growth of the station. He encouraged the journalists not to relent in their resolve to shape the state and the country through up-to-date information, incisive discussions and entertainment.
Dignitaries at the event included the president of the NUJ, Waheed Odusile, the chairman of the Lagos council of the NUJ, Quasim Akinreti, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Abiodun Tobun, commissioner for establishments, training and pensions, represented by the permanent secretary, Rhoda Ayinde, and director at the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service, Hafiz Toriola, among others.
The former general manager of Lagos Television, Funke Moore, received an exemplary leadership award. Other awardees were Tobun, the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, director of Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service and the chairmen of Orile-Agege, Eredo and Igbogbo Bayeku council areas, who were decorated as agents of change.
The members of the chapel described this year’s press week as a unique and memorable one, even as they said they looked forward to the next edition. Members of the pen profession from other media houses were also present at the event.
