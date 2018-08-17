Pomp as LTV journalists celebrate press week

They were elegantly dressed and full of appreciation to God for the chance to witness another NUJ press week celebration.

Job Osazuwa

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Television chapel, recently concluded this year’s edition of their annual press week. Several activities were held during the week-long event.

READ ALSO: Lagos NUJ donates bus to Arepo school

Friday, August 10, was a night of fun for members of the chapel and their guests. The day also provided the opportunity for media professionals to discuss issues that bother them in the discharge of their day-to-day duties. They also harped on how to impact more positively on Nigerians through airing robust programmes.

On the previous day, August 9, the journalists had embarked on what the union tagged a “fitness walk.” Immediately after the exercise, the chapel offered medical screening to its members at the staff clinic. The dinner and award night was the climax of activities for the press week.

READ ALSO: The Sun walks for Life

As about 5pm on Friday, most of the members of the chapel and invitees were already at the venue

of the dinner, the combo hall of the station on Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos. They were elegantly dressed and full of appreciation to God for the chance to witness another NUJ press week celebration. Ace broadcaster, Adetola Kayode, was the moderator.

With a variety of music from DJ Scotty J, the right tone was set for the night. There was no dull moment for all that attended the event as he dished out songs from days of yore as well as contemporary hits. When it was time to hit the dance floor, it was an opportunity for members of the union to let off steam and display their dance skills.

In his address, chairman of the chapel, Mr. Ajibola Ojesola, appreciated members of the union for their cooperation and support in the last six years since he assumed office.

He said: “As a tradition, the press week is usually the time to celebrate one another as members of the pen profession. I must confess that, in the last six years, rendering my service as the chairman of this chapel has not only been an eye-opener, but has been a time of great learning for me, especially with the support of the members of this great union.”