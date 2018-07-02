Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Nigeria recently marked the 40th anniversary of the church and its incredible growth in Nigeria and West Africa.

The three-day celebration featured the creation of the church’s 100th stake (diocese) in West Africa, a cultural day as well testimonies of pioneer members and an awards ceremony. The event was held in Lagos.

Head of the church for West Africa and the president of Africa West Area, Elder Terence Vinson, said the church had experienced rapid growth in the last 40 years. Membership of the church, he said, had doubled in the five years that he had lived in Nigeria. Comparing the growth of the church to that of the mustard seed, he said the Latter Day Saints started with five persons in Isolo, Lagos, but now has congregations spread across Nigeria and West Africa. In Nigeria, the church has about 150,000 worshippers across 50 stakes, he said.

Vinson, who will be ending his tenure as area president in West Africa this July, further noted that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint is a church for all people.

“Our church is very centred on family. So, we are a strong proponent of a husband respecting his wife and husband and wife living in harmony and teaching their children in love rather than out of fear. These are things people learn as they grow in the church. When the people join the church does not matter. What God considers important is if they have embraced the gospel and are living the commandment of Jesus, growing individually and in family,” he said.

According to Elder Adeyinka Ojediran, Area Seventy, Africa West Area, the church, globally, is older than 40years, as it was established on April 16, 1830.

He said: “In West Africa, the church started in 1978. The first stake was created about 30 years ago. Presently, the church has increased from one to 100 stakes.