The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Pomp in Igbere, as Kalu names new water fountain after Osinbajo
5th July 2018 - ‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12
5th July 2018 - Ekiti abandoned projects begging for attention
5th July 2018 - New faction emerges in APC
5th July 2018 - Court okays judicial review of lawyers’ request for Buhari’s impeachment
5th July 2018 - Another tanker tragedy averted in Lagos
5th July 2018 - Abacha loot: Reps probe use of recoveries
5th July 2018 - 786,380 WASSCE candidates fail to obtain 5 credits in English, Maths
5th July 2018 - Get involved in politics, Macron urges Nigerian youths
5th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Police read riot act, vow to dismiss partisan officers
Home / Lifeline / Pomp in Igbere, as Kalu names new water fountain after Osinbajo
YEMI OSINBAJO WATER FOUNTAIN, IGBERE, ABIA

Pomp in Igbere, as Kalu names new water fountain after Osinbajo

— 5th July 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Igbere, the hometown of former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, became a tourist haven on Monday, July 3.

Many people from all walks of life were in the community to witness the inauguration of a water fountain built by Kalu and named after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The event took place inside Camp Neya, the country home of the former governor. In his speech at the event, Kalu said the project was taken up by him as a lesson to people in and out of government that whatever good or bad anybody does is being watched by others.

He explained that he had watched the Vice President for a long while and discovered that Osinbajo’s loyalty to the President was not in doubt. That unique character trait prompted him to construct the fountain in honour of Osinbajo, Kalu said.

Among the dignitaries at the unique event were Abia State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Donatus Nwankpa, and other members of the party.

FOUNTAIN

Members of the party leadership at the local government level were also at Kalu’s country home to reiterate their determination to take over power and lead the state aright.

Earlier, Kalu had advised the party’s eaders in the state not to be intimidated by anyone, saying they should be ready to take back the state and put it on the right lane of development. He said the time was right to take power back so that the APC would give Abians good governance.

Speaking before the launch, Kalu stated that the gesture was to show appreciation to the Vice President for the way he had been cooperating with the President since the duo came together to pilot the affairs of this nation.

“His loyalty to the President has endeared him so much to my heart and I said to myself, what can I do on behalf of the President and the people of Nigeria to show the Vice President that loyalty pays?

“I know that a lot of people who have watched and appreciated the efforts and selfless service of the Vice President would have reasoned like me without knowing where to start from to show their love to him.

“So, I said to myself that I cannot give him money because God has blessed him abundantly, neither can I give him any of the mundane gifts as a very spiritual man that he is. So, I decided to do this, which is like writing his name in gold, to show the world that there is reward in loyalty,” Kalu said.

Dr. Chris Adighije, an APC chieftain, who inaugurated the water fountain, described the event as a great honour.

Said he: “To be called upon to cut the tape of this beautiful water fountain, which brings out showers of blessing to everyone that is here today, situated right inside the country home of our leader, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and in appreciation of the loyalty of the Vice President of Nigeria, is a great honour done to me. It is a beautiful edifice, one of its kind in honour of our Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which was built and donated by our leader, His Excellency, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who we will thank immensely for honouring loyalty. We have all seen that the loyalty of the Vice President to our President is not in doubt. This is like showers of blessing that we are looking at. The showers of blessing are not only for Nigeria, but for Abia State and to the glory of our leader, Orji Uzor Kalu, also.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUBA GALADIMA - APC FACTION - R-APC

New faction emerges in APC

— 5th July 2018

Buba Galadima unveils faction, R-APC Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Cracks in the All Progressives Congress (APC) widened, yesterday, when some former members launched a new faction in Abuja, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC). Led by a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, he said the R-APC has the support of all the legacy…

  • JUDICIAL REVIEW - IMPEACHMENT

    Court okays judicial review of lawyers’ request for Buhari’s impeachment

    — 5th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has approved a judicial review of the suit requesting it to compel the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ilesa branch, Mr. Kanmi Ajibola and a human rights activist, Mr. Suleiman Adeniyi, had…

  • OIL TANKER - ACCIDENT AVERTED

    Another tanker tragedy averted in Lagos

    — 5th July 2018

    Gabriel Dike Tragedy was averted yesterday as a tanker conveying 33,000 litres of diesel nearly emptied its contents on Ayobo-Ipaja Road, Lagos State, due to mechanical faults. Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 10.15am and it threw the area, including Ipaja and Egbeda, into panic when news of the tanker mishap reached…

  • HOUSE OF REPS - ABACHA LOOT

    Abacha loot: Reps probe use of recoveries

    — 5th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to investigate how successive governments from 1998 to date have utilised monies recovered from the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha. The investigation, which will be carried out by an Ad-hoc Committee, is to cover the tenures of General Abdusalami Abubakar, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the…

  • WASSCE

    786,380 WASSCE candidates fail to obtain 5 credits in English, Maths

    — 5th July 2018

    50% eligible for admission Gabriel Dike Out of the 1, 572, 396 candidates who sat for the May/ June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), 786, 380 failed to obtain five credits, including English Language and Mathematics. Such candidates may have been ruled out of the forthcoming admissions which starts on July 17….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share