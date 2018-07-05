Pomp in Igbere, as Kalu names new water fountain after Osinbajo

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Igbere, the hometown of former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, became a tourist haven on Monday, July 3. Many people from all walks of life were in the community to witness the inauguration of a water fountain built by Kalu and named after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The event took place inside Camp Neya, the country home of the former governor. In his speech at the event, Kalu said the project was taken up by him as a lesson to people in and out of government that whatever good or bad anybody does is being watched by others. He explained that he had watched the Vice President for a long while and discovered that Osinbajo’s loyalty to the President was not in doubt. That unique character trait prompted him to construct the fountain in honour of Osinbajo, Kalu said. Among the dignitaries at the unique event were Abia State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Donatus Nwankpa, and other members of the party.

Members of the party leadership at the local government level were also at Kalu’s country home to reiterate their determination to take over power and lead the state aright.

Earlier, Kalu had advised the party’s eaders in the state not to be intimidated by anyone, saying they should be ready to take back the state and put it on the right lane of development. He said the time was right to take power back so that the APC would give Abians good governance.