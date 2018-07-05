Pomp in Igbere, as Kalu names new water fountain after Osinbajo— 5th July 2018
Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia
Igbere, the hometown of former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, became a tourist haven on Monday, July 3.
Many people from all walks of life were in the community to witness the inauguration of a water fountain built by Kalu and named after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
The event took place inside Camp Neya, the country home of the former governor. In his speech at the event, Kalu said the project was taken up by him as a lesson to people in and out of government that whatever good or bad anybody does is being watched by others.
He explained that he had watched the Vice President for a long while and discovered that Osinbajo’s loyalty to the President was not in doubt. That unique character trait prompted him to construct the fountain in honour of Osinbajo, Kalu said.
Among the dignitaries at the unique event were Abia State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Donatus Nwankpa, and other members of the party.
Members of the party leadership at the local government level were also at Kalu’s country home to reiterate their determination to take over power and lead the state aright.
Earlier, Kalu had advised the party’s eaders in the state not to be intimidated by anyone, saying they should be ready to take back the state and put it on the right lane of development. He said the time was right to take power back so that the APC would give Abians good governance.
Speaking before the launch, Kalu stated that the gesture was to show appreciation to the Vice President for the way he had been cooperating with the President since the duo came together to pilot the affairs of this nation.
“His loyalty to the President has endeared him so much to my heart and I said to myself, what can I do on behalf of the President and the people of Nigeria to show the Vice President that loyalty pays?
“I know that a lot of people who have watched and appreciated the efforts and selfless service of the Vice President would have reasoned like me without knowing where to start from to show their love to him.
“So, I said to myself that I cannot give him money because God has blessed him abundantly, neither can I give him any of the mundane gifts as a very spiritual man that he is. So, I decided to do this, which is like writing his name in gold, to show the world that there is reward in loyalty,” Kalu said.
Dr. Chris Adighije, an APC chieftain, who inaugurated the water fountain, described the event as a great honour.
Said he: “To be called upon to cut the tape of this beautiful water fountain, which brings out showers of blessing to everyone that is here today, situated right inside the country home of our leader, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and in appreciation of the loyalty of the Vice President of Nigeria, is a great honour done to me. It is a beautiful edifice, one of its kind in honour of our Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which was built and donated by our leader, His Excellency, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who we will thank immensely for honouring loyalty. We have all seen that the loyalty of the Vice President to our President is not in doubt. This is like showers of blessing that we are looking at. The showers of blessing are not only for Nigeria, but for Abia State and to the glory of our leader, Orji Uzor Kalu, also.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Stop condemning Super Eagles, Kalu begs Nigerians29th June 2018
-
7,200 children treated for lead poisoning – Osinbajo27th June 2018
-
Latest
New faction emerges in APC— 5th July 2018
Buba Galadima unveils faction, R-APC Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Cracks in the All Progressives Congress (APC) widened, yesterday, when some former members launched a new faction in Abuja, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC). Led by a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, he said the R-APC has the support of all the legacy…
-
Court okays judicial review of lawyers’ request for Buhari’s impeachment— 5th July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has approved a judicial review of the suit requesting it to compel the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ilesa branch, Mr. Kanmi Ajibola and a human rights activist, Mr. Suleiman Adeniyi, had…
-
Another tanker tragedy averted in Lagos— 5th July 2018
Gabriel Dike Tragedy was averted yesterday as a tanker conveying 33,000 litres of diesel nearly emptied its contents on Ayobo-Ipaja Road, Lagos State, due to mechanical faults. Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 10.15am and it threw the area, including Ipaja and Egbeda, into panic when news of the tanker mishap reached…
-
Abacha loot: Reps probe use of recoveries— 5th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to investigate how successive governments from 1998 to date have utilised monies recovered from the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha. The investigation, which will be carried out by an Ad-hoc Committee, is to cover the tenures of General Abdusalami Abubakar, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the…
-
786,380 WASSCE candidates fail to obtain 5 credits in English, Maths— 5th July 2018
50% eligible for admission Gabriel Dike Out of the 1, 572, 396 candidates who sat for the May/ June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), 786, 380 failed to obtain five credits, including English Language and Mathematics. Such candidates may have been ruled out of the forthcoming admissions which starts on July 17….
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Red card to obnoxious widowhood practices— 4th July 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Disturbed by the suffering and harsh treatment being meted out to widows, wife of the Bishop on the Niger, Dr. Elsie Nonyelum Nwokolo has taken up the campaign for the abolition of obnoxious widowhood practices in parts of Igboland, beginning with Anambra State. To this end, she appealed to the traditional…
-
Features
The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains— 1st July 2018
Give graphic details of bloody attack from Jos hospital Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of victims of last weekend’s bloody attack by Fulani herdsmen on 11 communities across three local government areas of Plateau State. At the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where scores…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Pomp in Igbere, as Kalu names new water fountain after Osinbajo— 5th July 2018
Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Igbere, the hometown of former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, became a tourist haven on Monday, July 3. Many people from all walks of life were in the community to witness the inauguration of a water fountain built by Kalu and named after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The…
Education Review
UWA pushes to curb immorality among students— 1st July 2018
Worried by the increasing spate of immoral behaviour among students, the University Women Association (UWA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently organised a sensitization workshop to educate students on expected good moral conducts in the university. In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
Why Idoma chose Ofomata for rare honour— 4th July 2018
Law Mefor “The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Six years ago, the Och’Idoma, Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, and the Idoma kingdom rolled out the drums to honour Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan,…
Columnists
-
Philosophizing religion and Nigerian nation part 1— 4th July 2018
“I want to share my testimony in your column because I am very convinced of the manifestation of the divine power of God via the use of some of your oils. I had total blockage in my business to the extent that to eat became a serious problem. I sold all I had and started…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series— 4th July 2018
I wrote on polygamy twice in the last five weeks in my eleven – part series on the Bible, Almighty God and I. These were on May 30 and June 6 and the reactions to the two articles came from nine readers. A big difference from the situation in 2009 when I first wrote on…
-
General election, not elections— 4th July 2018
Vanguard of June 24 welcomes us with the following misapprehensions: “AMCOM (AMCON) lost (loses) federal secretariat take-over bid” “Service of songs for late (sic) Gbadebowale Aboderin, Punch Chairman” (Source: as above) There is no need for the inclusion of ‘late’ in the headline—we do not hold service of songs for the living! From Vanguard Back…
-
Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (1)— 4th July 2018
Emma Okocha These are interesting times in Nigeria. In many ways, they are troubling times. But if history teaches anything, it is that trouble can be opportunity. The apparent threat to human progress by extant reality in Nigeria could be the point of surge for progress, or, if inappropriately handled, the curvature from which we…
-
Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name— 4th July 2018
Humphrey C. Nsofor The people of Ebonyi and Anambra states have always enjoyed a wonderful relationship. It could not have been better. The media war, which the government of Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State launched against Anambra State over the renaming of the hitherto obscure Abakaliki Street in Awka is gratuitous and serves no…
-
When a president says ‘Let us pray’— 3rd July 2018
When news broke last week of the massacre of more than 150 women, children, and men in remote communities of Plateau State, everyone turned their attention to president Muhammadu Buhari for his explanation of how the mass murder of citizens on such a scale could take place in a country that is not at war….
-
Sorrow, tears, blood and Nigeria— 2nd July 2018
Everybody run run run Eh-ya! Everybody scatter scatter Eh-ya! Some people lost some bread Eh-ya! Someone nearly die Eh-ya! Someone just die Eh-ya! Police they come, army they come Eh-ya! Confusion everywhere Eh-ya! Seven minutes later All don cool down, brother Police don go away Army don disappear Them leave sorrow, tears and blood Them…
-
Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved— 1st July 2018
Nigeria is at war with itself. Like chickens, Nigerians face the knife everyday. As a young adult, never in my life have I been this scared. The closest I have had was in 1993-1994, when the election of Moshood Abiola was annulled. Today, Nigerians are poorer, more wretched, frustrated and now harbour suicidal thoughts. This…
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply