Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria

It was pomp and ceremony as the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria clicked glasses to mark over a century on the shores of Nigeria to spread the gospel to the ends of the earth.

The church, which stands out as one of the positive legacies of colonialism in the country in particular and the continent of Africa in general, has over time contributed not only to the growth of Christianity in the country, but has also made profound imprints in the health, education and allied sectors of the society.

The church had its genesis through the missionary exploits of the Reverend Hope Masterton Waddell, an Irish along with his visionary colleagues from Jamaica who were sent to Nigeria by the United Secession Church of Scotland.

Prior to this, in December 1842, the chiefs of Old Calabar led by King Eyo Honesty II and King Eyamba V invited missionaries to Calabar for socio-economic and religious purposes. The team on the April 10, 1846 was christened the Calabar Mission and nurtured by the United Secession Church, the United Presbyterian Church, the United Free Church of Scotland as well as the Church of Scotland.