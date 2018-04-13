Pomp as Emelumba joins Imo House of Reps race

Hon. Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba is a former ranking member of the Imo State House of Assembly. He recently indicated his interest in representing the people of Oru West, Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local governments, Imo State at the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). And the support from the people was phenomenal.

It was gathered that, although the people had been putting pressure on Emelumba to contest, he had to first consult God, his family and stakeholders in the area.

At his formal declaration, the crowd was huge. The people were resplendent in their uniform T-shirts, which had the words, “TOGETHER, WE WILL.”

Some of the stakeholders that came from Oru West included P.C. Mgbenwelu, a lawyer, Chief G.G. Iheaka, Chief Fab Ogbonna, Prince Chika Onyemenem, Azubuike Ilokasi and the council PDP chairman, Kenneth Akunakwe. From Ohaji/Egbeme came Hon. Tony Okere, Hon. Ben Johnbosco, Hon. Golden Nwosu, PDP state publicity secretary, Damian Opara and the council PDP chairman Damnia Ezerue. Hon. Gerald Ironna, state deputy financial secretary, Hon. Okedo and the party chairman in the council, Fred Opiah came from Oguta.

At the event, every speaker testified to the popularity of Emelumba, noting that his stint at the state House of Assembly brought succour to the people. They noted that his message, mission and manifesto all centred on the people.

Emelumba, a journalist, publisher, author and former special adviser (media) to Governor Achike Udenwa, also rolled out his manifesto, titled “Mission 2019: Service to the People, Succour for the Needy.”

In the mission statement, which included the broad objectives of the PDP, he listed his goals at the National Assembly to include pure legislative duties, enhancement of the 13 per cent derivation principle, economic empowerment, accountability and promotion of the federal constituency through social integration.

Under his succour for the needy mission, Emelumba, who lost his mum at a tender age, pledged to continue his charity works, especially for widows and orphans.

Under his economic empowerment programme, Emelumba promised to jobs for 60 graduates from the three local governments that make up the federal constituency, while 140 would be given training in skills acquisition. Also, 400 indigent women would receive N20,000 each to improve their petty trade. It was gathered that Emelumba did a similar thing as a member of Imo State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2011.

Other pledges by the aspirant include a promise to organise an annual festival in honour of late Nze Obi of Egbema; institute an annual Senator Arthur Nzeribe Leadership Lecture Series as well as institute an essay competition among secondary schools in honour of the late Secretary to Imo State Government, Nze Ignatius Umunnah.

To rejuvenate the 13 per cent derivation principle for oil-producing states, Emelumba said he would sponsor a bill that would compel the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to directly allocate the 13 per cent fund to the oil-bearing communities. This proclamation got him a standing ovation at both Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local governments, which harbour oil-producing communities.

Noting that he had been at the National Assembly for many years as a legislative aide, he said the people should take it for granted that he would provide quality, effective and participatory representation.

He said, “In essence, I do have a solid pedigree, which has been further fortified by my sojourn in the National Assembly in the last seven years. I can say without much fear of contradiction that, to a very reasonable extent, I do know the essentials of the in and out of chamber politics of the National Assembly. Against this backdrop, I want to affirm that, when I say I am driven to contest by a passionate desire for service to the people and to provide succour for the needy, I mean what I say and say what I mean.”

He also pledged to subject himself to scrutiny by stakeholders on the second week of June every year through accountability meetings with each local government. He said stakeholders would look at his record of performance and determine the progress made and the way forward. He described himself as a servant leader that would always derive his power from the people.

One of the stakeholders, Prince Chike Onyemenem, said the people were not only impressed by the presentation of Emelumba but were also encouraged by his honesty, humility and cerebral fecundity, as those were essentials expected of a leader of his calibre. He promised on behalf of his colleagues to take Emelumba’s message of “Together, We Will” to the grassroots. He also prayed to God to crown Emelumba’s efforts with success.