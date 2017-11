From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to commence nationwide indefinite strike from November 13 .

Addressing newsmen in Abuja Monday, after the union’s emergency National Executive Council Meeting, ASUP President, Usman Dutse regretted the nonchalant manner successive administrations had treated polytechnic education in the country.

“This action shall be sustained until our demands are met or an implementable memorandum of action is agreed upon by our union and relevant agencies of government,” he stated.

The union therefore, appealed to well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the government to do the needful and avoid the looming total shutdown of the sector.