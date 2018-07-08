The Sun News
Latest
8th July 2018 - Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal
8th July 2018 - Ogun 2019: Isiaka meets ADC exco, seeks support
8th July 2018 - Top five players who have never lifted the World Cup
8th July 2018 - Your Edo rigging template won’t work in Ekiti, Fayose replies Oshiomhole
8th July 2018 - Okorocha calls for restructuring of Police Trust Fund
8th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Working against peoples’ will, invitation to democratic doom – cleric
8th July 2018 - Moses Simon to quit Gent for 10 million Euros
8th July 2018 - AFCON 2019: Omeruo confident Eagles’ll qualify
8th July 2018 - We’ll crush R-APC’s rebellion, Oshiomhole boasts
8th July 2018 - Wilshere begins West Ham medical
Home / National / Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal

Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal

— 8th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun State, has sacked its Acting Rector, Akinola Olaolu, for allegedly using a fraudulent PhD certificates to get the job.

This was disclosed at the weekend by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institution, Chief Olajide Oyewole, while addressing pressmen over the scandal.

Oyewole said that the decision was reached after a meeting of the polytechnic’s governing council and board of trustees last Wednesday, following a confirmation from the University of Ibadan that the embattled Olaolu did not obtain any PhD certificate from the school where he had claimed to have bagged the PhD.

He added that Olaolu’s certificate saga began when the report started trending in a session of the media, prompting the polytechnic management to establish investigations into the authenticity of the certificate.

He insisted that having confirmed that the certificate did not emanate from the University of Ibadan, the governing council of the polytechnic decided to sack the rector.

“The emergency meeting of today was called in response to the ceaseless report from a section of the press and around the community on the authenticity of the certificates of our Acting Rector, Mr Akinola Olaolu. In the heat of the certificate controversy, the governing council wrote the University of Ibadan to authenticate his claimed PhD certificate,” Oyewole said.

He added: “The outcome of the verification from the University of Ibadan indicated that the certificate purportedly issued to him is misrepresented and therefore did not emanate from the University of Ibadan.”

“The Governing Council met on Wednesday 4th July, 2018, on the letter received from the University of Ibadan and decided that the services of Mr Akinola Olaolu will no longer be required in Igbajo Polytechnic.

” However, we commend the efforts and contributions of the acting rector, while he was with us.”

Oyewole, however, noted that Igbajo Polytechnic had zero tolerance for fraud, corruption, indiscipline and other illegal acts capable of putting its integrity and that of its products in question.

Sunday Sun gathered that Olaolu reportedly came to the school in December 2015 as a deputy rector when Mr Tanimowo Oke was the rector.

Having claimed to have a PhD in Economics from the UI, his coming to the polytechnic led to the exit of Mr Oke, who had a master’s degree as at then.

More than eight months after his arrival, Olaolu reportedly refused to produce his purported PhD certificate as he submitted only a notification of result to get the job.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal

— 8th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun State, has sacked its Acting Rector, Akinola Olaolu, for allegedly using a fraudulent PhD certificates to get the job. This was disclosed at the weekend by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institution, Chief Olajide Oyewole, while addressing pressmen over the scandal. Oyewole said…

  • DEFECTS

    Ogun 2019: Isiaka meets ADC exco, seeks support

    — 8th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two-time governorship candidate in Ogun and 2019 gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Party (ADC), Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, on Friday, met with the Ogun State Executive of the party and sought for its support, ahead of the 2019 elections. Speaking during the visit to the party secretariat in Abeokuta, Isiaka,…

  • TOP FIVE - NEVER LIFTED - WORLD CUP

    Top five players who have never lifted the World Cup

    — 8th July 2018

    The 2018 World Cup has seen some giant teams like Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Spain deposed in the early stages of the competition. With some of the best players on the planet playing in these sides, they will have to wait another four years for a chance at glory. A number of talented players have…

  • FAYOSE

    Your Edo rigging template won’t work in Ekiti, Fayose replies Oshiomhole

    — 8th July 2018

    Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said nothing is haunting him and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the people of the state go to poll next Saturday to elect a new governor, but that he and his party were only demanding the conduct of credible, free and fair election, declaring that…

  • UNITED

    Okorocha calls for restructuring of Police Trust Fund

    — 8th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Even as some major ethnic groups and stakeholders are clamouring for restructimg of the country, Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha believes the Police Trust Fund(PTF) should also be considered as another case study of restructuring. He is of the opinion that the PTF should be restructured in such a way that good-spirited…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share