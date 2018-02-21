Pollution, erosion: NEWMAP gives out cooking stoves to Enugu rural dwellers

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The rural dwellers, mostly women, sat down patiently in canopies waiting for the arrival of the officials of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) who were billed to be at Ohom Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State to flag off the pilot scheme of clean and efficient cook stoves, as well as the sensitization programme to promote low-carbon resilient development in the area.

The initiative was part of the World Bank efforts through NEWMAP to mitigate those human activities that tend to worsen climate change.

Since Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State assumed office in 2015, he has been looking for ways to always improve on the living environment of the people of the state.

This he has demonstrated by paying the state counterpart funds needed by the World Bank to execute programmes that would enhance the environmental standard of the state.

And indeed, the governor’s and the World Bank’s efforts have received new impetus with the appointment of Mr Vincent Egechukwu Obetta as the acting Project Coordinator for Enugu NEWMAP early this year as he has swung into action to ensure that the objectives of the two partners are realized without delay.

Thus as the NEWMAP officials arrived at the university town of Nsukka on that fateful Monday afternoon, the rural people of Ohom Orba who most of them use ‘Ekwu’, a local cooking stand fueled by fire-wood were excited as NEWMAP came with hundreds of clean and efficient cook stoves fueled with ethanol to be distributed to them free-of-charge.

Equally happy were the students and members of staff of St. Cyprian Special Science School and St. Cyprian Special Girls Secondary School, Nsukka, who were given the institutional version of the clean stoves later.

The Enugu State Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, who flagged off the campaign at Ohom Orba told the people that the programme was made possible by their son, the governor who paid the state’s counterpart fund that enabled the World Bank to approve the project for NEWMAP.

Governor Ugwuanyi hails from Orba in Udenu Local Government Area where the scheme was flagged off.

Mrs Ezeilo pointed out that the NEWMAP programme was timely as erosion and climate change are taking huge tolls on the people.

She noted that the programme was aimed to check the menace of erosion occasioned by the felling of trees by the rural people for cooking purposes.

The deputy governor said that with the provision of the stoves by NEWMAP the rural people will longer pollute the environment again through the use of firewood that emit carbon monoxide to the atmosphere.

Ezeilo said that the state government would ensure that the NEWMAP stoves get to the three senatorial zones of the state, promising to procure more pieces of the stoves personally for the Ohom women.

She, therefore, called on the benefitting communities and schools to put the stoves to good use, as well as ensure that the message gets to the intended target.

Also speaking, the acting Project Coordinator, Enugu NEWMAP, Obetta said that the flag-off of the pilot scheme of the clean and efficient cook stoves in support of low-carbon resilient development at Ohom Orba Community and St. Cyprian Special Science School/St. Cyprian Special Girls Secondary School, Nsukka was the beginning of the programme in the state.

“I stand before you not as an expert, but as a concerned citizen who joins billions of other world citizens to proffer solutions to our climate change challenges.

“Climate change narrative has been looked as a make-belief; as if it were a fiction. This self-delusion of wishing it away would rather compound the negative impact on our people hence this epoch flag-off and sensitization in Ohom Orba community and St. Cyprian Special Science School/St. Cyprian Special Girls Secondary School, Nsukka today,” he said.

Obetta disclosed that NEWMAP development goals are aimed at reducing the vulnerability to soil erosion in targeted catchment areas.

“It is a multi-sectoral project in selected states to prevent and reverse land degradation, initially focusing on gully erosion sites such as the Enyazurum gully site at Ohom Orba and Onuiyi Nsukka which has threatened infrastructure and livelihood in the areas.

“NEWMAP has four project components. We are here in Ohom Orba community and St. Cyprian Special Science School/St. Cyprian Special Girls Secondary School, Nsukka today to execute the project component – Climate Change Response,” he explained.

He said that the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change had disclosed that “rising global temperatures will very likely increase the frequency of heat waves, drought and heavy rainfall, adversely affecting agriculture, forest, water resources, human health and settlements. The unfolding of these events has disproportionately affected our rural poor.”

The NEWMAP boss pointed out that an unconventional research showed that 95,300 causes of death annually result from cooking conducted with rudimentary cook stoves that are fuelled by coal or open solid biomas such as wood.

“Families spend well over 11 per cent of their food budget expenditure on fire wood. Schools/institutions spend 15 per cent of their food budget on firewood.

Search for, and fetching of firewood exposes our women and children to severe security risk; 30 per cent of our forest, annually is depleted due to deforestation for wood.

“According to research findings in Enugu State, 63 per cent of the population use firewood for cooking while in the seven NEWMAP pilot states, a total of 56 per cent of the population use firewood for household energy.

“The cumulative effect of all these is that the soil is weakened thereby causing mudslides, and destroying agricultural land; and jeopardizes human health and household and community air quality through toxic greenhouse emissions. These inefficient traditional energy practices have adverse consequences for the environment, air quality and human health,” he said.

Obetta said that besides the health and economic benefits associated with the use of the clean and efficient cook stoves that they were introducing they would also lead to a more and cleaner sustainable environment.

“If properly utilized, these stoves can largely reduce a share of greenhouse emissions from cooking with firewood. The promotion of low-carbon development option brings other benefits as well, such as reduced indoor and outdoor pollution; less pressure on the forest; and the preservation of the lives of our vulnerable women and children,” he explained.

He said that Enugu State was proud to be associated with the digital governor, Chief Ugwuanyi for his appreciation of the impending menace of the rising case of climate crisis and his drive for the reduction of greenhouse emissions in the state.

He also commended NEWMAP donor partner- the World Bank – for spearheading the humanitarian gesture to Enugu people, saying that with the flag off Enugu State has joined other civilized countries in the race for a green and clean society.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the area, Igwe Everistus Ona thanked the deputy governor who came to flag off the campaign for working harmoniously with their son, Governor Ugwuanyi.

He also thanked the World Bank for empowering NEWMAP to help fight erosion and climate change in their community.

Also speaking, the Udenu Local Government Chairman, Hon. Frank Ugwu thanked NEWMAP for coming to help them fight erosion in their council area.

He said that it was good that their people have been sensitized of deforestation, saying that it was the beginning of good things that would come to them.

Also former Udenu Local Government Area Chairman, Dr Godwin Abonyi in a chat with Oriental News during the event said that the programme was a wonderful one.

He said that it would go a long way in helping the environment of the people, urging NEWMAP to come back to do more demonstrations for the people on how to use the stoves.

One of the beneficiaries of the stoves, Mrs Roseline Mba, a widow, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi and the NEWMAP for the gesture, saying that it would reduce the pains they go through cooking with “Ekwu”, a locally made stand used for burning firewood.

According to her, the “Ekwu” produces a lot of smoke that was not good for their health and the environment, saying that they could not help it since they had no alternative.

The NEWMAP officials later left Ohom Orba to St. Cyprian Special Science School and St. Cyprian Special Girls Secondary School, Nsukka, where they gave the school authorities two institutional stoves each.