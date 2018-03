President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel for their re-election in their respective countries.

In a statement issued by the Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari said Putin’s “success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence” Russians have in his leadership. He assured Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial relation with the Russian Federation under your watch.”

Meanwhile, Buhari has said Merkel’s victory was a testimony of her “hardwork, competence and trust of the German people, qualities which are much admired in many parts of the world especially in Africa,” adding “We look forward to greater cooperation between our two countries as we strive to confront shared challenges.”