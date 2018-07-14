Security agents too close to voting point, allegedly compromising

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Members of the Peoples Democratic party in Ado Ekiti are currently alleging that some persons suspected to be thugs of the All Progressive Congress, are kidnapping the party agents of the PDP and security agents are merely watching such dramas.

In agric ,.Matthew, CAC primary school areas of Ado Ekiti, PDP members alleged the foregoing development is happening.

In Oke Ila, Okeyinmi, the members are alleging that the opposition are not allowing their members to vote.

They also alleged that security operatives have compromised by moving too close to voting points and inducing Electorate to vote for opposition.

Details coming…