Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties

— 14th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti

The Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin, has urged any party who loses in the on going governorship poll in Ekiti to accept defeat if they lose in the spirit of peace and stability.
He also said that incidents of voting buying, violence and  have not been witnessed in his area which is Odo Ise ward, unit 2 in the palace of the Olukere.
Although, he accepted that some parties have been sharing money to electorate since Friday, he said such he security agents have been on top of their game protecting the electorate and haven’t intimidated anyone.

Olukere said there has not been any incident of poll snatching also.
The monarch said: “In all contests there will be a loser and winner, whoever loses should be fair enough to accept defeat. I appeal to politicians and our people to accept the poll results.

Election have been free and fair. The FG has done well by providing adequate security in Ikere . There has not been any intimidation or compromise by the security agents.
Politicians are full of propaganda. In Ikere, we have no case of votes buying although we heard that some people have been distributing money since Friday.”

The monarch urged politicians and their followers to shun hatred for others simply because they are not from their own political parties.

